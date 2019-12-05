City Council splits 3-2
Seven years after a decrepit apartment complex prompted a new era of housing regulation in Burnsville, the City Council is paring some of it back.
A majority of council members agreed at a Nov. 26 work session to end street-level inspections of all single-family neighborhoods every three years and return to mostly complaint-driven responses to property code violations.
The council also came down in favor of inspecting each apartment unit every six years instead of every three.
Backing the changes were council members Cara Schulz, Dan Kealey and Vince Workman. Opponents were Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson.
Schulz suggested in August the council consider dropping the three-year neighborhood sweeps for housing violations and nuisance violations such as outdoor storage, long weeds and grass, and insufficient trash can screening. During the Nov. 26 discussion, Kealey also proposed relaxing apartment inspections.
The inspection regimes introduced, in 2013, have done their work, Kealey said.
“For me it’s really now switching into maintenance mode — protecting what we’ve created,” he said.
Code violations spiked in 2013 from fewer than 2,000 to more than 5,000 when the sweeps were begun. But after topping out near 6,000 in 2016, violations have dropped to fewer than 4,000, according to the city.
The number of code violation cases has also dropped, from fewer than 2,000 in 2016 to fewer than 1,000 in 2019.
The city’s last phone survey of residents, in 2016, found that 94 percent rated the upkeep of Burnsville homes as good or excellent, and 23 percent thought appearance and upkeep had improved in the previous three years, according to a city staff report.
“Our properties do look good. Our housing stock looks good in town,” Schulz said.
Such optimism was harder to find nearly a decade ago.
In May 2011, after responding to a fire, the city discovered widespread building, fire and property code violations at Country Village Apartments south of Highway 13 near Savage. Problems included mold, pests, faulty plumbing, leaks, sagging floors, soaked carpets, damaged sheetrock and nonworking fire doors and smoke detectors.
After owner Lindahl Partnerships failed to meet repair deadlines, the city revoked a provisional rental license and ordered the complex evacuated by March 1, 2012. The six buildings weren’t fully relicensed until December 2012.
In response to Country Village, the council switched its rental licensing program from voluntary to mandatory, requiring each unit in Burnsville be inspected every three years through fees paid by landlords. The council also began the neighborhood sweeps. A Licensing and Code Enforcement division was created, with 4.5 new full-time employees.
Burnsville isn’t in decline, “But I will submit that at one point we were struggling,” Gustafson said, opposing the relaxed single-family and apartment inspections.
“I thought I was going to be in favor of more of a tell-on-your-neighbor kind of program, but I don’t think so,” he said. “I think right now we should stay the course and keep doing those inspections.”
Kautz said the city has received letters of opposition to dropping the neighborhood sweeps. The city isn’t reaching all the declining properties, she said.
“It’s a lot of housing stock, and I think we should continue to do what we need to do but in a gentler, kinder way,” the mayor said.
City inspectors seek to be polite and helpful, but being notified by letter of a code violation is “like being called into the principal’s office,” Shulz said.
“That puts us in more of an adversarial relationship with our residents, and I don’t think we need to be in that position or to seek out to be in that position,” she said.
Dropping neighborhood sweeps will save the city about $45,000 a year, half of a full-time position, according to a staff report.
Meanwhile, officials are asking for two new full-time hires next year in the Building Inspections Department — a building inspector and an administrative staff person. With development on the upswing, “we have experienced very high permit activity over the past 12-18 months and we see no anticipated drop in activity in the short term,” the report said.
