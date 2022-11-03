Projects include grade-separated interchange at Nicollet
Burnsville will join with Savage and Scott County to apply for partial funding of Highway 13 projects.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning about $254 million in projects between the two cities, said Burnsville City Engineer Jen Desrude. They include a grade-separated interchange and a roundabout at the congested Burnsville intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue. That project was estimated at $30 million in early 2021.
Burnsville council members agreed at a work session Tuesday to join its neighbors in an application to the state’s Corridors of Commerce highway funding program. An estimated $125 million is expected for allocation to metro-area projects in 2022 and 2023.
The Highway 13 projects emerged from a MnDOT study of the corridor from Highway 169 in Savage to Nicollet Avenue. Goals include improving freight access at the Dakota and Yosemite avenue intersections in Savage.
Projects are new interchanges at Quentin and Lynn avenues in Savage, a new interchange at Chowen Avenue in Burnsville, an overpass at Washburn Avenue in Burnsville and a quadrant interchange at Nicollet. The city has been seeking funding sources for the Nicollet project.
The projects would eliminate through-traffic stoplights in the corridor, Desrude said.
For the good of the corridor, Scott County has agreed to allocate some of its funding to the Burnsville projects, she said. The county has allocated $20 million — two years of its sales and use tax — to corridor projects.
Council Member Dan Kealey said Burnsville is right to take a regional approach instead of applying separately to Corridors of Commerce for the 13 and Nicollet project.
