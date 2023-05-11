Will focus on busy intersection medians
Facing an increase in panhandlers on medians of busy roads, Burnsville officials will consider an ordinance to try to regulate the problem.
A 3-2 majority of City Council members agreed at a work session Tuesday to craft an ordinance that takes narrow aim at standing on medians, particularly along busy roads such as County Road 42 and Highway 13.
The city attorney and police will craft a content-neutral ordinance for council consideration. Soliciting money, they note, is protected by the First Amendment.
The ordinance will identify high-volume intersections for prohibition of lingering on medians, they say. Lingering on any median after sunset would be unlawful, under criteria officials are considering. Officers would be allowed to remove median violators. Standing on the median while legally crossing the road would be allowed.
Standing on medians of high-volume intersections with thousands of vehicles a day and speed limits of 40 mph to 55 mph is hazardous, said Police Capt. Don Stenger. Solicitors risk being struck, and their presence can distract drivers, causing accidents, he said.
Still, many cities have stopped enforcing aggressive solicitation laws because of court rulings, Stenger said. A blanket prohibition of standing on medians would likely be struck down, said City Attorney Jared Shepherd.
Burnsville is “widely known” as a “lucrative” city for panhandlers, Amber Larson, executive director of Ally Homeless Street Outreach in Dakota County, told the council last October.
With warmer weather, “Our complaints have increased,” said Police Chief Tanya Schwartz. “Our police officers are seeing more people out.”
Council members Dan Kealey, Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman supported drafting an ordinance.
“I think we’re on the right track of doing it the right way” without being “shot down” by the courts, said Kealey, who asked for a legal remedy in council discussions last year.
Educating solicitors should come first, with the ordinance as a fallback, Gustafson said.
An ordinance could discourage the practice, Workman said. “Most people that are panhandling” are “pretty good at it” and are familiar with how different cities respond, he said.
“I think this would be another checklist for these people to follow,” he said.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Cara Schulz were against an ordinance.
“I believe our officers are doing a great job of educating people along with all of the partners we have in place right now,” Kautz said. “I’d like to see another season go with what we’re doing.”
Schulz said an ordinance could produce “subjective enforcement, and that opens us up to possible legal issues that are simply not good, especially on discrimination.”
“I don’t know that there is a good solution,” she said. “There aren’t always good solutions.”
Police take an educational posture with panhandlers and try to connect them with social services, Schwartz said. The department’s Behavioral Health Unit is often part of the response, she said. The department also works with Ally Homeless Street Outreach.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.