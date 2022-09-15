Council majority reaffirms 14.5% 2023 maximum levy hike
The city of Burnsville has programs to help residents fix up their homes and help businesses expand or locate here. But the home programs are poorly funded, and the business programs aren’t funded at all.
City staffers point to the deficiencies in defense of their proposal to sharply raise taxes for economic development. A plan to raise the Economic Development Authority levy from $297,500 to $1 million next year is part of a proposed 14.5% increase in the city’s total tax levy for 2023.
Further EDA levy increases are proposed for the following three years until the levy reaches $1.88 million, the maximum currently allowed Burnsville under state law.
The city’s scant reserves for economic development are dwarfed by those in other Twin Cities suburbs that have banked millions or tens of millions, according a staff report presented to the City Council at a work session Tuesday.
Fridley, which is “half your size,” has “significant resources available to aid, help and support any kind of economic development activities” officials want, said Dan Tienter, senior financial specialist for Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, Burnsville’s financial consultant.
Brooklyn Park and St. Louis Park have balances in their economic development agencies exceeding $25 million, according to the report. Bloomington has $10 million.
Burnsville needs to “build a fund to be a player,” said City Manager Gregg Lindberg.
Burnsville has only $200,000 in its EDA fund for its home improvement loan program and senior home improvement loan program, according to the report. That’s enough to provide $10,000 loans to 0.08% of Burnsville households, Tienter said.
Given the condition of the city’s housing stock, $200,000 is “simply insufficient to support the demand we understand to be in the community,” he said.
Reserves of about $5 million are needed to robustly fund a home rehab loan program, the report said.
The city has a grant program for business attraction, expansion and renovation, as well as a land acquisition and assembly program. Neither is funded.
A combined total of about $20 million is needed for effective business rehabilitation and property acquisition programs, according to the report.
Without funds, opportunities to acquire distressed commercial properties go begging, Tienter said, citing the auction price of Burnsville Center, part of which sold for $17 million. City officials are also keen to redevelop the strip mall and vacant gas station at Highway 13 and Diffley Road. Even with the proposed EDA tax increases, the city would by 2027 have enough money for only one strip mall purchase of about $3 million to $5 million, according to Tienter.
Majority backing for 14.5% maximum levy increase
Council members reaffirmed Tuesday their 3-2 majority for certifying a maximum 2023 levy increase of 14.5%. The council will vote on the certification Sept. 20. The council could reduce but not increase the amount when it votes on the final budget and levy Dec. 6.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman said they support the 14.5% maximum proposed bv city staff. Council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz oppose it. Schulz has voted against every budget and levy while in office.
The increase, which combines a general fund levy increase with a smaller EDA increase, would raise an additional $5.99 million next year and raise city taxes on a median-valued home by $223.79, from $1,220.75 to $1,444.54, according to a city staff report. The hot housing market has pushed the median value home in Burnsville from $292,400 this year to $340,900 for taxes payable in 2023, the report said.
The proposed 14.5% increase capitalizes on the city’s increase in tax capacity by leaving the tax rate unchanged. The uncommonly large one-year hike would limit double-digit levy increases to one in the next five years and stabilize the last four years at 7.1% to 7.9%.
Kealey said he’d support only an 8.9% increase from an earlier staff proposal because it would fund 19 hires in the understaffed city, about two-thirds in police and fire.
That’s the “only reason that I support 8.9, because that is much higher than any levy I would ever agree to in any past year,” Kealey said.
Workman cited economic development needs as a reason for the “difficult decision” to support 14.5%. The city has a “cliff looming” in its aging residential and commercial building stock, he said.
“At some point we are going to have to do something to address these kind of festering issues that are starting to bubble to the surface,” Workman said.
