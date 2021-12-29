Schulz calls would-be payment ‘blood money’
The city of Burnsville has declined to join a settlement between state and local governments and manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.
The city’s share of the settlement is estimated at $1.1 million to be paid over 18 years.
It’s “blood money,” says City Council Member Cara Schulz — part of a tightening regulatory noose in the wake of the nationwide opioid crisis that is depriving some pain sufferers of gravely needed medications.
Council members discussed the settlement on Dec. 7 and Dec. 21, when they voted 3-1 to stay out of it. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz cast the lone dissenting vote. Council Members Dan Kealey and Vince Workman said Schulz’s arguments — which included a recounting of her own pain during treatment for colon cancer — influenced their votes. Council Member Dan Gustafson was absent Dec. 21.
“And I realize that we might be one of the very few cities that are not, like, right up at that trough, ready to eat the slop,” Schulz said Dec. 7. “That’s what it is.”
For several years state and local governments have been in civil litigation with prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors. Lawsuits allege that the pharmaceutical industry “has promoted opioid use to treat noncancer-related acute and chronic pains at unprecedented rates, while ignoring or downplaying the addictive properties of opioids and ignoring evidence of overprescription and misuse,” said a Burnsville city staff report.
The suits allege the result has been “mass addiction in opioid use and other illegal drugs,” along with crime, rising health care costs and insurance premiums and government costs — including public safety costs borne by cities.
Minnesota, 26 of its counties and seven of its cities filed suit in federal court against a number of manufacturers and distributors. Actions by state and local governments have been consolidated into two proposed nationwide settlements totaling $26 billion to be paid by four entities: Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
The projected settlement for Minnesota is about $250 million. The Attorney General’s Office and associations of cities and counties worked out a division of the money, directing most of it to local governments. As a city of over 30,000, Burnsville is entitled to a share, according to the staff report.
The deadline for joining the settlement is Jan. 2.
Schulz said Dec. 7 she accepts parts of the litigation alleging aggressive peddling of opioids and misrepresentations by manufacturers that were “heavy-handed in their encouragement.”
But she scoffed at other language that she says alleges “there is no pain-relieving medical value to opioids.”
Joining the settlement would show “approval for that line of thought,” Schulz said. “Opioids do help people with pain management, and they’re one tool that doctors do use, although they’re increasingly restricted from using, to manage pain for patients both in the short term and in the long term.”
The settlement has provisions to “tighten up the system” to prevent overprescripition and industry skirting of Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration laws, said City Attorney Jared Shepherd.
“But in terms of cutting off the prescription of opioids entirely, that’s not a function of this settlement,” he told the council Dec. 21.
Cancer survivors Schulz and Kautz spoke of their personal experiences.
“I have seen friends’ children misuse prescribed opioids and have taken their lives,” the mayor said Dec. 7. “And it’s because of the (overprescription) of pain medication.”
As a two-time cancer survivor, “I was prescribed pain medications. I chose not to take it. I didn’t want to go down that track. So yes, I used Advil and other methods to manage my pain. But cancer is different for everybody. The cancer that Council Member Schulz went through is different than the cancer I went through or anybody else.”
Said Schulz: “During my years of being treated for cancer, I experienced pain that I can’t even describe the level of pain. I ripped my own hair out. Most of the time they were able to properly manage my pain and I was able to make it through and continue treatment. When I think back on that and I think if I had been forced to go through it without properly managed treatment, I wouldn’t be here because I would have opted not to. I couldn’t have stood it. I think the pendulum has swung too far, and I can’t in good conscience accept this type of money.”
Already known outside Burnsville as a Libertarian Party activist and candidate recruiter for the Libertarian National Committee, Schulz said she’s spoken nationally on opioids and testified before the Minnesota Legislature.
She said the chilling effect on prescription of opioids will worsen under the settlement.
“In Minnesota we have limits that politicians have placed on doctors — when they can prescribe, the dosage, how long,” Schulz said. “So they are violating the gold standard of medical care, which is individualized medical care that is between a doctor and a patient. But they want to look like they are doing something — they want to be champs. And they are hurting people by doing that.”
Through cancer support groups Schulz said she’s learned of patients pooling their pain medications in the face of tighter restrictions and mailing them to one another.
“Now they’re using the book ‘Final Exit’ and pooling drugs to mail so that people have a painless way to self-euthanize,” she said. “And these are people I know.”
Schulz said she knew people who died of drug overdoses because they could no longer get prescription pain medication. She said she knew a man in his 80s who died of a heroin overdose “because he couldn’t take the pain, but killing yourself is a sin. So instead we had someone in their 80s going out and scoring heroin, because that solves the problem.”
Research shows that 90% of addictions begin with alcohol and are “almost always directly traced back to untreated childhood trauma.”
“If we want to fight addiction, that’s where you go,” Schulz said.
Research also shows that fewer than 1% of users who were screened for a previous addiction before being prescribed opioids became dependent on them, Schulz said.
And according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 91% of the state’s opioid-related overdose deaths are caused by fentanyl, she said.
“It’s illegal, synthetic fentanyl,” she said. “So whenever we look at studies that talk about opioids, they do not separate out illegal fentanyl. They throw them into that classification, and then it looks like it’s prescription drugs.”
Kealey said Burnsville’s settlement amount of $1.1 million over 18 years “doesn’t mean anything to me as far as our budget. We have a $100 million organization.”
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
