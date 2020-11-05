Burnsville Toastmaster said yes to every opportunity

Luu in line for top leadership position
The day would come that Deborah Luu couldn’t avoid. It was in her annual performance review. After 15 years as an accountant for SuperValu, Luu was tasked with giving a financial presentation to 40 store directors.
With a year until her speech, Luu joined a Toastmasters club at work.
“I had the confidence then to go up in front of all these store directors because I knew what I was saying was something they wanted to hear,” the 66-year-old Burnsville resident said. “I had good eye contact, just made a great presentation, and that was the beginning of the beginning.”
Eleven years later Luu is the second-ranking officer of District 6 Toastmasters, which has 2,500 members throughout southern Minnesota, and is in line for the top spot as district director next April.
Toastmasters International, the nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills in 126 countries, has made her an effective and confident communicator, Luu said.
It’s also given her purpose and a highly decorated resume.
She belongs to seven Toastmasters clubs and coaches the Farmington Speakeasy club. She’s been named Toastmaster of the Year seven times at the club, area, division and district levels. She’s twice earned the designation of Distinguished Toastmaster, the group’s highest honor, and is working on a third.
She’s program quality director for District 6, responsible for all aspects of training for district and club officers.
“You’re never too old to do something like this because it’s for yourself,” said Luu, who works as an accountant for Eden Prairie-based UNFI, the company that bought SuperValu. “It’s for your personal development. We communicate and we lead people every day. Even if I was to be retired, I still need to communicate effectively. It may be my family, my friends, whoever. And I still need to lead — my grandkids, my family, maybe I’m leading in church or some other organization. All these skills I’m learning in Toastmasters really are transferable to the real world.”
Toastmasters’ “sandwich” approach is meant to motivate and boost members’ confidence, she said. When members critique a speech, they start with something the speaker did well, suggest ways to take it to the next level, and finish by celebrating something the speaker did really well.
“It’s a positive environment, it’s a safe environment,” said Luu, who has three grown sons and three grandchildren with her husband, Mau. “If you fail, what does fail even mean? Let’s say you get up in front at a club meeting and struggle with your speech. You’re still going to get constructive feedback that is helpful.”
Luu views her rise through the ranks of Toastmasters as servant leadership.
“That is what we do,” she said. “Once you get into leadership, you learn and grow through servant leadership. We serve people, we serve the clubs, we serve the members. By saying yes all these years, that’s how I got to the No. 2 spot. And next year I’ll be in the No. 1 spot, district director. It’s a lot, but it’s so rewarding helping people learn and grow. It’s a great thing to do.”
