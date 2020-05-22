Response to COVID-19 continues
Burnsville City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to waive temporary sign fees on businesses for the rest of 2020.
The action follows a May 8 city manager order allowing businesses to establish, without permits, temporary outdoor customer service areas for product pickup.
The order also allows businesses to post signs on site without charge. It’s set to expire when Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 peacetime emergency order expires, which could be June 11, City Manager Melanie Lee said.
But council members agreed that a break from temporary sign fees should last the rest of the year for all businesses as many emerge from COVID-19 shutdowns or adjust their business practices.
“Things are going to change probably weekly for awhile,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said. “We’re going to see a lot of businesses opening, and different things are going to be happening.”
Businesses will need signs to inform customers as they reopen and adjust their hours — not only this summer but in the fall and winter, when a second wave of coronavirus infections is expected, Council Member Cara Schulz said.
Waiving the fee is a small gesture but the city should do its part to help businesses get back on their feet, Council Member Dan Kealey said.
“We’ve all come to the realization that the impact of COVID on our businesses is so dramatic that it’s really hurting them through the end of the year, and it may hurt them into the next year,” he said.
The waiver stemmed from a broader council discussion of temporary sign fees, which are $100 to $200 depending on the type of sign.
Liquor license fees
Council members agreed to study a new structure for on-sale liquor licenses, which cost $8,100.
The discussion was part of a broader look at the city’s approach to fees, which includes trying to keep them in the top 25 percent among those charged by similar cities.
Kealey said he wants to create a separate category for on-sale liquor, hold down annual increases and maybe even reduce the fee.
“It’s kind of in a class by itself because of the cost. It’s big,” Kealey said.
Perhaps the fee could be based on sales volume and the size of the business, Gustafson said, questioning whether it’s fair to charge a small bar as much as a big one.
On-sale license fees were set to generate $234,900 in 2020 but the council agreed May 12 to pro-rate them for the time the businesses have been shut down because of COVID-19.
The industry has been “nailed” by the pandemic and “employs a lot of people in this town,” Gustafson said.
The city is also pro-rating wine and 3.2 on-sale fees, massage license fees and license fees for tobacco retailers that were closed by a Walz executive order.
Some city facilities to reopen
The city is planning to reopen its skate park in Civic Center Park on June 1 — the same day the Lions Splash Pad in Cliff Fen Park is scheduled to open for the season, Lee said.
The city closed the skate park because of social distancing concerns. Social distancing signs will be posted at both venues, she said.
Dates for reopening park buildings and the water feature at Nicollet Commons Park have yet to be determined, Lee said.
Crystal Beach is scheduled to open on time, by May 22, she said. Bathrooms and concessions will be closed, but there are portable toilets, and options for bringing concession services to the site are being explored, Lee said.
Burnsville Ice Center staff is working with the state ice center association on ways to open rinks safely, Lee said.
Birnamwood Golf Course opened in April after a Walz order on outdoor recreation. The city is working on plans to bring back carts and concessions, Lee said.
There is no reopening date yet for the Ames Center, she said.
The city isn’t hiring seasonal employees this year, which will reduce the frequency of some mowing and trimming, Lee said.
“We ask for the community’s patience as we work through some of these changes,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.