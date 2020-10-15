Burnsville City Council members agreed Tuesday to re-enroll in a Metropolitan Council program that promotes affordable housing and offers cities grant opportunities in return.
The city will renew its participation in the Local Housing Incentives Program under the Metropolitan Livable Communities Act. The city will adopt new housing goals by the Nov. 15 deadline for staying in the program next year. The renewal is for 2021 to 2030.
The program, under which cities adopt Met Council-prescribed goals for adding affordable housing units, has been good to Burnsville over the years.
The city got $4 million in grants for the Heart of the City redevelopment, said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who served on an advisory board for the Livable Communities Act after the Legislature passed it in 1995.
Grants in 2000 and 2002 paid for acquisition of the land that became Nicollet Commons Park, the Ames Center and the first Heart of the City parking ramp in Pillsbury Avenue, Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner said.
In return, the city made a commitment that 20 percent of the new housing in the Heart of the City would meet affordability guidelines — a goal that’s been exceeded, she said.
“I don’t think the Heart of the City would have happened without that grant,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said at Tuesday’s council work session.
The city also got Livable Communities funding for redevelopment of the old Valley Ridge Shopping Center property, now the site of Valley Ridge Senior Living, Faulkner said.
More recently, the city received Livable Communities planning grants to prepare a transit-oriented development ordinance in anticipation of projects that will follow when the Orange Line bus rapid transit service launches in 2021, she said.
“We’ve gotten a lot of money through the Livable Communities Act,” Kautz said.
Burnsville’s affordable housing goal for the next decade is a range of 146 to 266 new units. From 2011 to 2020, the goal was a range of 516 to 737.
The city’s comprehensive plan projects construction of 584 apartment units by 2030, mostly in new mixed-use projects and buildout of the Heart of the City. But that 2018 number is already outdated and will be exceeded in the current development climate, Faulkner said.
The city’s goal for “life-cycle” housing is 900 new units. Life-cycle essentially means multifamily, said Tara Beard, the Met Council’s Livable Communities manager.
Times have changed since the mid-’90s, when Beard said it was hard to encourage multifamily housing outside the central cities.
“In Burnsville and most suburbs, ‘density’ was a bad word,” Kautz said.
The Met Council’s affordable-housing formula gives cities credit for existing affordable housing, Beard said. Burnsville has “a lot of affordable housing because our housing stock is older,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
“There’s no penalty if you aren’t meeting your goals” for new affordable housing, Beard said. “There’s no sort of shaming or anything like that.”
Housing is considered affordable when the cost to a household earning 80 percent of area median income or less is no more than 30 percent of its income, Beard said. For a family of four, 80 percent of the area median income is $80,000, she said.
The projected need for the next decade is 37,900 new units in a metropolitan region expected to add 119,000 households, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.