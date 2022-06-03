The city of Burnsville will hold a Juneteenth celebration, “Free to Be — Celebrating Freedom with the Black Community,” on

Saturday, June 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. at North River Hills Park.

Live music will be performed by Heather McElrath, the Catalyst Artist Collective and Chadwick “Niles” Phillips. Live dance will be performed by the Afrocontigbo Dance Group.

Kenneth Caldwell will be painting live. The event includes a line dance party and children’s crafts. Food will be available from the Cave Café food truck.

No registration is required. Visitors may bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Partners for the event include Dakota County Library and Spirit of Truth Church.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a festival held annually on June 19 to commemorate emancipation from slavery on that day in 1865. The Burnsville event is on Saturday, June 18.

