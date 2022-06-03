Burnsville to hold Juneteenth event Saturday, June 18 Jun 3, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Burnsville will hold a Juneteenth celebration, “Free to Be — Celebrating Freedom with the Black Community,” onSaturday, June 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. at North River Hills Park.Live music will be performed by Heather McElrath, the Catalyst Artist Collective and Chadwick “Niles” Phillips. Live dance will be performed by the Afrocontigbo Dance Group.Kenneth Caldwell will be painting live. The event includes a line dance party and children’s crafts. Food will be available from the Cave Café food truck.No registration is required. Visitors may bring lawn chairs or blankets.Partners for the event include Dakota County Library and Spirit of Truth Church.Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a festival held annually on June 19 to commemorate emancipation from slavery on that day in 1865. The Burnsville event is on Saturday, June 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juneteenth Juneteenth Burnsville Burnsville North River Hills Park Spirit Of Truth Church Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Rochester-based Newt’s restaurant coming to Apple Valley Rock & Roll Celebration planned at Apple Valley church Amazon Fresh grocery store is taking shape in Eagan Memorial Day events organized throughout Dakota County E-editions Dakota County Tribune 16 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 16 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 16 hrs ago 0
