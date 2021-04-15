Approach is compromise to help struggling businesses
Burnsville bar and restaurants owners will pay no more than half the usual fee for on-sale liquor licenses in the next 12-month license period. And most of the bill won’t come due until Dec. 31.
City Council members agreed to the fee break Tuesday. It will give a bit of help to businesses hit especially hard by COVID-19 shutdowns and capacity limits.
“We’re just throwing them some crumbs, but it’s something that we can do” because the city issues the licenses, Council Member Dan Kealey said.
He had pushed for a full waiver of fees for the period from July 1 to next June 30 but said Tuesday he was open to compromise. Kealey said he won’t abandon the idea if fee forgiveness is an eligible use of some of the $6.99 million Burnsville city government will get in the next year from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Congress approved in March.
The city will have more complete federal guidance on eligible uses by mid-May, City Manager Melanie Lee said.
“In addition to aid to state and local governments, federal investment under this act includes emergency rental assistance, Small Business Emergency Injury Disaster Loans, grants to restaurants and bars, and a number of other programs,” said a city staff report.
Council members agreed the city should act as an information clearinghouse to help all eligible recipients in Burnsville tap relief funds.
“We all want to help our restaurants and our businesses, all of our businesses,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, noting that she’s heard from photography businesses decimated by the loss of student and wedding business during the pandemic.
Kealey said he’s talked with many bar and restaurant owners, indicating that one reported a one-year loss of $780,000.
“They’re in a deep hole that’s going to take them years to dig out of,” Kealey said.
Gov. Tim Walz’s March executive order raising bar and restaurant capacity from 50% to 75% has done little to help because social distancing rules remained, effectively capping many at 25% to 35%, according to Kealey.
The city charges $8,300 for an on-sale and Sunday on-sale license. The council has already given bars and restaurants five months worth of fee waivers — a three-month waiver last June and a two-month waiver last November, both of which coincided with Walz shutdown orders.
When the full fee is charged, the city collects $234,900 annually from its 29 on-sale and Sunday on-sale license holders, the staff report said. It collects $35,390 from 16 holders of less costly wine and 3.2 beer licenses, who will also see fees halved in the next license period.
Licenseholders will still pay up front for Sunday on-sale licenses, whose $200 price is set by the state, and an annual $75 fee for a city background investigation.
Kealey and Council Member Cara Schulz have been the council’s most vocal backers of maximizing aid to businesses during the pandemic. Schulz, who was about to board a plane Tuesday night, joined the work session discussion on liquor licenses remotely from the airport.
She said she also supported a full waiver but was open to compromise.
The council reserved $2 million of its $4.7 million in federal CARES Act funding last year for grants to businesses and a few community nonprofits.
Unlike most cities that followed a state model and offered $10,000 grants to qualifying businesses, Burnsville offered $20,000, Kealey said.
“Who was bold and set the example that other cities then followed? It was the city of Burnsville,” he said.
As for cities that haven’t given breaks on liquor licenses, “shame on them” for not helping businesses that are being “obliterated,” Kealey said.
A survey of 22 metro suburbs, including Burnsville, shows a wide range of approaches to liquor license fees. Burnsville’s five months of waivers enacted in 2020 are eclipsed only by Plymouth’s six months. Some cities enacted 20 or 25 percent fee cuts. A minority of cities did nothing.
Many more have done nothing for 2021, the survey by city staff shows, but some are still in the discussion phase.
Council Member Dan Gustafson said the city has helped bars and restaurants in other ways, too, such as relaxing zoning rules to allow expanded outdoor dining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.