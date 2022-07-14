Many cities, including Burnsville, are considering whether to regulate the sale of edibles and beverages containing THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes users high.
A new Minnesota law that took effect July 1 allows the sale and purchase of edibles, such as gummies, and beverages that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol per serving and 50 milligrams per package. THC content must be limited to no more than 0.3% by weight. The products must be clearly labeled and buyers must be at least 21.
Burnsville city staffers will meet with the city attorney and learn more about the law from the League of Minnesota Cities before seeking decisions from the City Council, said City Manager Gregg Lindberg.
“We don’t have a lot of answers but we are working on it,” Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann told council members at a work session Tuesday. “This is new to all of us.”
The city could require stores to have a license to sell the products, as it does for tobacco products.
“Pretty much anyone can sell it now,” said Council Member Cara Schulz. Legislators are signaling they may add licensing requirements to the new law in next year’s session, relieving cities of licensing decisions, she said.
Police need more information about overuse of the products, said Chief Tanya Schwartz.
“There are still a lot of unknowns about what under the influence is going to look like,” she said.
A citizen task force now reviewing city ordinances will be invited to weigh in, Lingberg said.
