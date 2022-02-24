Burnsville taking problem property into its own hands

Owner uncooperative with city, court
As a last resort to clean up a nuisance residential property, the city of Burnsville plans to do the job itself and bill the homeowner.
The City Council unanimously approved the abatement action on the consent agenda of its meeting on Tuesday.
Previous city enforcement actions against the homeowner, followed by court orders and arrest warrants, failed to get results, according to a city staff report.
The property, at 11900 Highland View Circle in northeast Burnsville, has drawn “numerous complaints” since 2018, the report said. Dakota County property records list the owner as Jonathan B. Morelan.
The complaints allege “gross exterior storage” of “waste, refuse, trash, garbage, junk, debris, disused machinery, household appliances, or automobile components,” the report said, as well as “exterior storage of pipe, lumber, tarps, furniture, pallets, metal, and machinery on-site.”
Also stored on the property are “approximately seven” cars and trucks that appear “abandoned and inoperable,” the report said.
The city’s options “are becoming limited and the next course of action is abatement and subsequent removal of the offending materials and refuse,” the report said.
City code allows city staff, under the direction of the city manager, to obtain a court order granting entry to private property to enforce the city’s health nuisances codes, according to the report.
“Staff has indicated that the amount of refuse, debris and discarded equipment has increased” since 2018, it said.
The enforcement chronology begins with a complaint on June 18, 2020, an initial inspection and a first notice of property maintenance code violations the next day, according to the report.
Two weeks after a reinspection the city mailed the owner a $120 citation. No change in the property was seen in a final reinspection on Aug. 17. A summons from Dakota County District Court was mailed that day.
The owner failed to appear for arraignment hearings on Oct. 7, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, and arrest warrants were issued. After being arrested on an unrelated charge on April 7 and posting bail, he appeared at an arraignment hearing on April 12, and a pre-trial date for the property case was set for June 29.
He failed to show, an arrest warrant was issued and bail was set at $1,000. The hearing was reset to Oct. 14.
He appeared at the hearing, and the judge gave him 30 days to correct the violations or “face jail time,” the report said. A jury trail was set for Nov. 22.
He failed to appear in court, and another warrant was issued.
Meanwhile, complaints about the property continue, the report said.
The city has abated other problem properties in the past, but typically with the owner’s cooperation, it said.
State law allows cities to recovery the cleanup costs, the report said. If the charges aren’t paid, they can be assessed on the owner’s property tax bill.
