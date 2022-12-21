Burnsville suspends apartments’ rental license for 90 days

Residents can stay; owner must submit plan for repairs
Summarizing a rap sheet of city code violations and dangerous fire-safety conditions at the Parkvue Flats apartments in Burnsville, Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann lingered over a Nov. 11 fire on the third floor of the building at 1501 E. Burnsville Parkway.
It was one of three fires at the building from August through November of this year and one of 460 fire or emergency medical responses to the three-building complex since 2018.
“In my entire career,” Jungmann told the City Council on Tuesday, “I have never been to an apartment fire where the common-area horns did not sound. And in this building, there were no alarms sounding when we got there, and there was smoke on three floors. Our firefighters assisted at least 10 people out of the building that were choking through the smoke. They would have had an earlier notification of the fire if the horns would have sounded.”
At Jungmann’s urging, the council voted unanimously to suspend Parkvue Flats’ rental license for 90 days. Council Member Cara Schulz called the complex a “-hithole” and said if it weren’t winter, she’d push to revoke instead of just suspend the license.
Terms of the suspension allow current residents to stay but prohibit Utah-based owner Bridge WF II Parkvue Flats LLC from renting any units that are or become vacant during the period.
The owner and property manager, Bridge Property, were given 45 days to bring the council a city staff-approved action plan for fixing the violations and staying within code.
The city will move “swiftly from suspension to revocation” without an “adequate action plan that has deadlines,” Jungmann said.
He described conditions that threaten not only fire safety — such as missing exit lights and fire doors that won’t close, much less latch — but also livability, such as instances of mold, missing sheetrock, unfinished repairs, leaking laundry room pipes and inordinate water seepage into buildings.
“The conditions on the property are found to be in absolute disregard for the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Parkvue Flats,” said a city staff report. “The conditions are a significant life safety concern for all the residents of Parkvue Flats and for members of the Burnsville Fire Department who routinely have to respond to fires at the property.”
In addition to the suspension, the city has filed a civil lawsuit against Parkvue Flats in Dakota County District Court.
“I was here 10 years ago when we were forced to pull the license and displace over 100 families because of circumstances,” Council Member Dan Kealey said, referring to the council’s 2012 closing of the then-dilapidated Country Village Apartments until widespread building and fire code violations were fixed. “I feel like this is a deja vu back to those days. It’s absolutely disgusting, and there’s no excuse for it.”
The staff report traces current enforcement actions to February 2022, when the Fire Department received a complaint about trash accumulation and nonworking trash chute doors.
A routine annual inspection on May 10 of common areas in the buildings at 1501, 1505 and 1513 E. Burnsville Parkway uncovered 57 fire code violations.
When a fire inspector returned on June 14 and July 26, none of the problems from February or May had been fixed.
On Aug. 1, the Fire Department learned the fire alarm system in the 1513 building wasn’t fully functional. It was repaired on Aug. 3.
After an Aug. 6 arson fire at the 1501 building that temporarily displaced occupants of 50 units, the department found that the second- and third-floor common hallways on the east wing had no lights in them. They were repaired on Aug. 8 after a meeting between multiple city departments and the regional property manager.
A third reinspection for the February and May violations revealed that 44 of 57 remained.
A Sept. 14 inspection of the entire property except the wing damaged by the arson fire uncovered 31 violations. The inspections included checking individual units for life safety violations. The 50 displaced units were inspected on Sept. 29.
A Nov. 9 inspection invited by the Parkvue Flats management revealed additional code violations, bringing the total to 47. At the same time a garage fire sprinkler system was being repaired, but without a required suppression system permit.
Four more fire code violations were found after the Nov. 11 fire in the 1501 building.
Unit reinspections on Nov. 15 and Dec. 1 found 22 violations remaining from the inspections on Sept. 14 and 29.
Another fire occurred in the 1501 building on Nov. 24. The fire alarms worked.
A Dec. 6 inspection showed 21 remaining fire code violations at the complex.
“In addition to the fire code violations, Parkvue Flats has been notified that their fire alarm systems must be replaced since it is past their serviceable life,” the report said. “Parkvue Flats has also been required to obtain engineering inspections to ensure the structural integrity of the buildings and stairwells.”
While some repairs have been made in recent months, many code violations remain, and more have been found during reinspections, the report said.
Attorney Matthew Beyer, who represents Parkvue Flats in the civil lawsuit, said the owners took over the property in December 2021, but the problems “at least go back to 2018.”
“And yet Bridge is the one who is apparently preparing to bear the brunt of some longstanding issues,” Beyer said. “It’s been our position from the beginning that we want to cooperate and mediate the outstanding issues.”
The owner put much effort into repairing and reoccupying units damaged in the Aug. 6 arson fire, and some of the outstanding code violations “were not addressed as quickly while those issues were being taken care of,” he said.
He asserted that the Fire Department’s Dec. 6 report shows “substantial compliance” with code, though new fire doors ordered in October won’t arrive until January.
“Suspending the license is not going to accomplish anything more than is already being accomplished,” Beyer said.
Council Member Dan Gustafson asked why fire doors weren’t ordered until October when the problems were known in May.
“A first grader can see those fire doors are bad,” Gustafson said.
The complex, formerly Burningham Apartments, doesn’t have sprinklers in the main buildings, which weren’t required when it was built, but does in three underground garages.
Beyer said the owner has invested $1.3 million at Parkvue Flats this year in dog parks, a fitness center exterior work and sidewalk repair.
“But the inside where people live and their health and their safety, are in jeopardy,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
