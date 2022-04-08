Mayor Elizabeth Kautz will give the annual State of the City address Monday, April 18, at 4 p.m. at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave. A live broadcast can be viewed www.burnsville.tv and on cable channels 16 and 859.
The free event is open to all residents, business owners, local organizations and community partners. Advance registration is requested for those attending in person. Register at burnsvillemn.gov/sotc.
The presentation will address city priorities for the upcoming year and city services. A brief reception will follow.
The event is presented by the city and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
Youth cricket sessions offered
The city of Burnsville and MVP Youth Cricket are providing instruction in cricket, on the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.
MVP will hold a Try it Free event for youth ages 5-15 Monday, Jan. 6, from 6-7 p.m. at Hollows Park. There is no charged with advance registration.
Two summer instructional sessions for youth ages 5-15 will also be offered be offered: Mondays, June 20 to July 25 (no play July 4), from 6-7:30 p.m.; and Mondays, Aug. 1-29 from 6-7:30 pm.
The cost of each is $65 per participants.
Participants will learn the basics of cricket batting, bowling (pitching) and catching. No prior experience needed. MVP Youth Cricket provides all the equipment and coaches needed for the program.
Learn about more upcoming Burnsville programs and activities at burnsvillemn.gov.
