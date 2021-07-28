Less watering, reduced splash pad hours
Burnsville city government is doing its part to conserve water and urging residents and businesses to do likewise.
For the city, that includes watering parks and athletic fields less often, letting grass grow a bit taller and reducing hours at the Cliff Fen Park splash pad.
The city is reminding residents and businesses to honor Burnsville’s odd-even watering restriction and midday watering ban but also suggesting they limit watering to every four days instead of every two.
Minnesota has entered the “drought warning phase,” the Department of Natural Resources announced July 16. Steps include asking cities that supply water to implement their conservation plans.
“Basically any city that is a water supplier that is in a severe drought watershed got the notification,” said Burnsville Utilities Superintendent Tony White.
The DNR is asking the city to reduce its daily water use to 50 percent more than its average daily use in January, White said.
Burnsville, which also supplies a large share of neighboring Savage’s water, pumps an average of 7 million to 7.5 million gallons a day in January, he said.
In June, Burnsville pumped an average of 13.5 million gallons a day. The DNR is asking the city to cut that to about 11 million, White said.
“They basically set a goal and if you don’t get there, there’s no punishment,” he said, noting that an emergency declaration by the governor would increase authority over cities.
In addition to asking residents and businesses to reduce watering, the city is suggesting letting grass grow to 1.5 to 2 inches. Longer grass provides shade for the roots and reduces water loss, according to the city.
White said he hasn’t predicted how the public will respond. “We’re obviously hoping we see it in our pumping,” he said.
The city restricts summer watering to odd- and even-numbered days based on address, and prohibits watering from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
White said he’s essentially asking the public and city departments to cut their use in half.
The city has cut splash pad hours at Cliff Fen Park to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pad had operated from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., said Garrett Beck, director of parks, recreation and facilities.
“We look at what are the busiest and warmest times of the day,” Beck said. “We want to be open during those times.”
The water features at Nicollet Commons Park, another popular spot for children, will maintain normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to midnight. The features have a recirculating system that prevents high water loss.
But the Crystal Lake swimming beach in Burnsville is closed until further notice. The city closed it on July 22 because of high levels of E. coli bacteria, whose causes include stretches of hot weather, according to the city. The bacteria level may indicate contamination from decaying matter and animals.
“It’s not unique to Crystal Lake,” Beck said.
At the city’s nine-hole Birnamwood Golf Course, short grasses on greens and teeboxes will get enough water to keep them from deteriorating, Beck said. Replacing specialized grasses is costly, he said.
“We’ll focus our savings on fairways and the rough,” he said.
Mowers will be raised a bit at the golf course and city parks and fields, keeping the grass hardy with less irrigation, Beck said. Field and park watering is being cut to every three to four days.
“You may start to see some discoloration,” he said. “Staff will monitor that.”
Burnsville generally times its irrigation systems to every other day, though some of the newer “smart” systems like the one at the Lac Lavon activate less often during rainy periods, Beck said.
Burnsville is considered by the DNR to be in moderate drought, White said July 23, but it’s part of the Minnesota Watershed, which is in severe drought.
The city has adequate water supply, he said. Adding surface water being pumped from a limestone mine near the Minnesota River to the city’s water system more than a decade ago greatly enhanced city reservoirs, White said.
“We’re definitely not struggling for water where we are,” White said. “But you never can be too careful, because you never want to get to that point.”
