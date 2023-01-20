Burnsville hopes to join an Xcel Energy program to help the community conserve energy, reduce emissions and promote sustainability.
The City Council voted Tuesday to apply and join Xcel’s Partners in Energy program, which has served 80 communities since 2014.
Participating communities averaged 4.8 million kilowatt-hours of reduced electricity use in 2021, with reduced greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 447 cars from the road, according to Xcel.
Burnsville has had a sustainability plan for city operations since 2009, with goals for conserving energy, reducing emissions and using more renewable fuels.
Partners in Energy seeks to widen the net of participants to include residents, businesses, rental property owners and others, Marisa Bayer, a program facilitator, told the council.
The program’s free services to communities include energy conservation planning, implementation support, data analysis, marketing and outreach, facilitation of community workshops and co-branding with Xcel, Bayer said.
The program provides biannual progress reports and helps communities tap state and federal conservation incentives, she said.
For example, the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress includes money for energy-efficiency projects, she said.
Organizers would invite other utilities serving Burnsville — two electric companies and a gas company — to join the effort, she said.
Cities have two chances a year to apply for the program. The deadline for the current round of applications was Jan. 20.
