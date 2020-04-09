Projects would link to river bridge trail
Burnsville is seeking federal funding for a pair of trail projects that will give bikers and walkers an unimpeded path from the Heart of the City to Bloomington.
The City Council approved the funding application April 7 for raising the multiuse trail east of Interstate 35W from the frontage road to Black Dog Road, and building a new multiuse trail along Nicollet Avenue between Highway 13 and Cliff Road.
The city is eligible for 80 percent of the $630,000 cost. It would cover the remaining 20 percent.
Raising the trail adjacent to the freeway would be a critical link to the future trail on the new I-35W bridge now under construction over the Minnesota River.
Why? Because the existing trail spends a lot of time underwater in the flood-prone river bottom. In a typical year it will be flooded for 30 to 45 days, Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said.
Last year it was about 120, he said.
“This item emerged as a result of the I-35 bridge project across the river, which unfortunately did not include elevating the trail access point on the Burnsville side above the floodplain,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. “So in a sense, the state spent many, many, many millions of dollars to put a brand new bridge in with a beautiful pedestrian trail on it, which we currently don’t have, and unfortunately with our chronic flooding, if you’re coming from the south from Burnsville and want to cross the river, if we’re in a flood situation, you won’t be able to get across that bridge.”
The trail will be moved closer to the freeway ramp, Peterson said.
“That elevation does not get you out of the floodplain, but it does reduce your flooding risk by about 80 to 90 percent in most cases,” he said.
The new trail would connect the Nicollet Avenue 10-foot sidewalk from south of Highway 13 to the Cliff Road trail that leads to the river. It would run along the east side of Nicollet and cross Cliff Road to the west of Nicollet, with a raised median in the center of Cliff.
“Bicyclists would have to yield to vehicles and wait for gaps as there is no safe way to provide a safe bicycle crossing that involves stopping of vehicles on Cliff Road,” said a city staff report. “Dakota County has completed this type of crossing elsewhere in the county and has had good results with this type of design.”
The funding application has a good shot at approval by the Metropolitan Council’s Transportation Advisory Board, according to the city.
The Nicollet trail is near the Burnsville Transit Station and will be near the future Heart of the City bus rapid transit station. The area is abundant with jobs and multifamily housing units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.