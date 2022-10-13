Public education needed to tackle the problem, advocate says
Burnsville is a magnet for panhandlers, most of whom don’t live in the city or Dakota County and aren’t homeless, despite what their handmade signs might say.
The city is “widely known” as a “lucrative” place where people will give panhandlers money — and more of it than they might get in other cities, said Amber Larson, executive director of Ally Homeless Street Outreach in Dakota County.
“Burnsville’s the place to be for panhandling to make a really good income, is what they’re telling us, and the word is getting out,” Hanson told the City Council at a work session Tuesday. “We’re seeing it more and more and we’re hearing it more and more.”
Police and city officials say complaints have mounted about people standing in roadways holding homeless signs, asking for money and leaving trash, shopping carts and other items behind on street corners and medians.
Some residents have “made it very clear to me” they’re “sick and tired” of panhandlers, said Council Member Dan Kealey.
“They don’t like the trash and they don’t like how it reflects on our city,” he said.
Ally staffers, who work with the Burnsville police behavioral health team to connect people with social services, have reached out to many panhandlers. Most aren’t interested in talking or using the services Ally offers to reduce homelessness, according to Hanson.
In the second quarter of 2022 Burnsville was the top site for Ally’s panhandler contacts in the areas it serves, which include Dakota County and parts of Scott, Hennepin and Ramsey. Fifteen percent of contacts were in Burnsville; South St. Paul was second with 12%, according to an Ally report.
From its contacts, the organization determined that 90% of the Burnsville panhandlers weren’t homeless at the time and 75% to 90% didn’t live in the city or county, the report said. The contacts were made beginning in late spring, Hanson said.
Panhandlers are not always safe to approach, she said.
“Many times they’re very aggressive,” she said. “The public should be mindful of that.”
Police are concerned about safety problems posed by pedestrians in roadways, said
City Manager Gregg Lindberg.
Not being homeless doesn’t necessarily mean a panhandler is not in need, Hanson said.
She estimated that 70% to 90% have drug or alcohol problems. They may need more income and better lifestyles, she said. Some may be seeking money for transportation or gas in the car, or even gifts for the kids at Christmas, Hanson said.
“But there are more effective ways to do that,” she said.
Some panhandlers are “well off” and “their primary job is panhandling,” Hanson said.
To tackle the problem, people must be educated about it and learn that their giving should be to organizations that truly help the unsheltered, Hanson said.
That could “make a really big difference in Burnsville,” she said.
Ally’s services include the homeless street outreach, emergency hotel shelter for single adults, housing support for the long-term homeless and targeted outreach for Black/African American people.
“I’m a huge supporter of low-barrier help — not a lot of red tape,” Hanson said, adding that faith communities are “great at that.”
Kealey asked if people soliciting money under the guise of homelessness are liable for fraud.
“It’s a serial collection of money under fraudulent pretenses,” he said.
Lindberg said he can check with the city attorney, but the Police Department wouldn’t welcome a new assignment of questioning panhandlers.
Burnsville’s apparent generosity to panhandlers reflects well on city residents and their desire to help people, Council Member Cara Schulz said.
But Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said she’s heard from people in other cities who don’t like coming to Burnsville and being solicited.
