Burnsville’s ‘Mr. Do It All’ dies at 94

First full-time employee worked his way up to city manager
Glen Nothrup, a carpenter by trade who was Burnsville Township’s first full-time employee and became city manager, died Oct. 12, 2021. He was 94.
Northrup was hired as building inspector in 1963, before Burnsville became a village and then a city. He was one of three township employees, along with Ed Giles and Ralph Ackerman.
With no college degree, Northrup became planning director and then assistant city manager under Patrick McIinnis, Burnsville’s first manager. The City Council appointed Northrup as manager after McInnis left in 1978. Northrup served until 1981 and later returned to construction as a consultant for Sun Country Airlines and on several casino projects. He lived in Burnsville from 1963 until his death.
A Navy veteran born into a farming family in Lansing, Michigan, Northrup took classes in city planning but never got a degree, said his son, John. Working his way up to city manager was a point of pride.
“He was real proud of that, having attained that after starting out as a carpenter,” John said. “In his childhood, they were really, really, really poor. He’s told me if it wasn’t for joining the Navy and being among other men where he could see where his abilities were, he said, ‘I’d probably still be pumping gas in Lansing.’ ”
Northrup joined the Navy during World War II and served in the Philippines and Okinawa, John said. He served on a ship with a crew of more than 300.
“And then what he discovered is that he was pretty smart,” John said. “They put him on radio communications and he served at the very end of the war when they were pretty much cleaning up after the action.”
Northrup met his wife, Kathleen, of St. Paul, when she was visiting San Diego and he was there on leave, John said.
“They went to a Harry James big band thing and fell in love, immediately,” he said.
Settling in St. Paul, Northrup became a carpenter and foreman, building many houses in the Twin Cities. After the family moved to North St. Paul he ran for mayor and served two terms, John said. He taught roof construction at Dunwoody Institute.
“He had a brain,” John said. “He was real smart and read voraciously.”
Northrup went from building homes to inspecting them and issuing building permits. He beat out 60 applicants for the Burnsville job, his son said.
“He was one of the few who did not have a college degree, but he just went off the charts on the tests and they liked him right away,” John said.
Northrup became Burnsville’s “Mr. Do It All,” working out of the old town hall on County Road 5, said Mike O’Connor, who was elected township clerk in 1964.
“Everybody kind of counted on Glen as the focal point,” O’Connor said. He got along with people and knew where all the water and sewer lines were, his son said.
“He helped people,” John said. “I went to work with him a few times. He was well-loved and just a good guy.”
When McInnis arrived as manager in 1965 from Mesa, Arizona, “he and Glen hit it off immediately,” O’Connor said. “Glen was his right-hand man. He looked to Glen for the history of Burnsville, what’s going on.”
When McInnis left, Northrup was the logical successor, according to “Burnsville 2000,” a city history book.
“Northrup’s natural collaborative style seemed just right for the growing number of employees needed to serve Burnsville at a time of unprecedented growth,” the book said.
Eventually he got his fill of city government, according to John.
“It changed,” he said. “It got kind of political. There was a lot of tussling as it moved more into a city type of environment.”
Northrup went on to work as a construction consultant for Sun Country Airlines. He also managed contractors for a group that built casinos in Wisconsin, California and Arizona.
He and Kathleen traveled extensively throughout Europe and had winter destinations in Peoria, Arizona, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona. A lover of the outdoors, Northrup hunted and fished all over the United States and in Alaska and the Virgin Islands.
He was preceded in death by his wife and is survived by his sons, Mike (Nanette), John (Margaret) and Jerry (Beth); grandchildren, Patrick (Marnique) Puhallla, Paul (Seri) Fournier, Jack, Ashley, Sam, Zach (Sheila), Naomi (Ryan) Southwich, Adrian (Jeff) Maffitt, Mallory (Matt) Kiesow and Elizabeth (fiancee Spencer Kruggel); and great-grandchildren, Delilah, Mitchell, Dorothy, Jaden, Jordyn, Alice and Thomas.
A memorial gathering is planned for mid-May. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
