Citizen group begins its work
Burnsville’s new grassroots approach to reviewing its city codebook departs from what is usually a technocratic exercise handled mostly by municipal lawyers, according to City Attorney Joel Jamnik.
Members of the citizen Code Review Task Force, which held its first meeting July 28, will have an amplified voice in a top-to-bottom review of city ordinances.
“I’ve been involved in several recodifications,” Jamnik, a seasoned municipal lawyer who began his career with the League of Minnesota Cities, told the 10 task force members attending the meeting. “This is the first recodification that really I’ve been involved with that involved citizen input at the level that we’re contemplating having tonight and going forward.”
To be sure, city staffers and attorneys from Jamnik’s law firm will suggest edits and updates for the task force to consider, as well as areas to leave alone. Those are intended as starting points for discussion, according to City Manager Melanie Lee.
“Typically, this is really done on a te6chnical basis,” she told the group. “We’ve decided that we really want to have a more open, transparent and engaged process.”
The City Council launched the citizen review process and appointed the 15-member task force from a field of 39 applicants. Two sections of city code governing land use and zoning will be reviewed by the Planning Commission. The task force and the Economic Development Commission will be able to comment on the Planning Commission’s recommendation, said Assistant Community Development Director Regina Dean.
The entire process, culminating with recommendations to the council, is expected to take 12 to 18 months.
The July 28 meeting was about laying the groundwork and making introductions.
“I have two little kids, and they are 6 and 4, so I feel like this is a perfect opportunity to see how they’re going to grow up in this city, too,” said longtime Burnsville resident Sara Albrecht.
Andrew Nieuwsma, who moved here with his wife a few months ago, said he saw a call for task force applicants on his water bill and “thought it was an interesting way to be involved in my local community.”
Longtime resident Donna Jensen, property manager at the Rambush Estates mobile home park, is no stranger to property code and enforcement issues. Godan Nambudiripad, a longtime resident and retired engineer, has served as an election judge and in other volunteer capacities. Nancy Nystuen is a former Planning Commission member who is familiar with city code and worked in the state court system.
Mike O’Brien said he works with disability advocacy groups.
“I care about Burnsville because I want to make sure people like me can walk across the street safely without feeling like you’re going to be in danger or anything like that,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of progress in Burnsville and I want to keep it going.”
Matt Larson said serving on the task force is a “great way to kind of give back” to the city where he and his wife are raising four children.
“I think revision in the sense of simplification is probably in everyone’s best interests, especially when government gets involved,” he said.
“Equity” and “belonging” are part of the backdrop for the code review, Lee said.
“ ‘Belonging’ is a key word that the council has really been leaning into” as part of a “recently refreshed” values statement for the city, she said. Results of recent citizen and business surveys show the message is resonating, Lee said.
Burnsville is 72.9% white, 13.9% Black or African American, 4.8% Asian, 4.7% two or more races, and 3.7% another race, said Jared Shepherd, an attorney with the Campbell Knutson law firm. A total of 18.5% of city residents speak a language other than English at home, he said. And 10.3% of residents have a disability.
“These are things we want to be mindful of when we’re talking about belonging,” Shepherd said. “We’re talking about the city code working for everyone.”
Part of that will be replacing male-gender ordinance language with inclusive language and the “they” pronoun, Shepherd said.
Inclusiveness could be tied into land use and zoning ordinances, he suggested.
Might density restrictions make it harder to build handicap-accessible ramps on some properties? he asked. Do definitions of “family” in city code take into account varied conceptions of family among different cultures? Could code enforcement disproportionately affect some groups?
“Minneapolis recently did away with single-family zoning districts,” Shepherd said. “That may not be the way to go for Burnsville, but it’s certainly something to think about.”
Shepherd also reviewed the history of racially exclusionary zoning, which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in 1917, and the restrictive property covenants that took its place and weren’t expressly forbidden by law until the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
First-ring suburbs around Minneapolis “used these covenants like a shield to send a signal of who they wanted to live in their communities and who they didn’t want to live in their communities,” Shepherd said.
“I think it’s always helpful to know where we’ve been in order to figure out where we’re going,” he said.
