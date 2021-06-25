The city of Burnsville’s COVID-19 emergency declaration is over.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to end the declaration, which began with a mayoral declaration on March 14, 2020, and was ratified by the council three days later.
With Gov. Tim Walz relaxing or eliminating nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social gatherings by July 1, City Manager Melanie Lee recommended that Burnsville end its declaration.
A related order she had issued relaxing signage and outdoor seating regulations during the pandemic will remain through the end of the year.
The pandemic left many truck drivers out of work, and the city relaxed enforcement of semis parked unlawfully parked on streets, Council Member Dan Kealey said. The trucks have caused some blind spots and safety concerns, he said.
