Volunteers, neighbors finding ways to help
After helping out a sick friend in this time of pandemic, Cara Schulz widened her aim.
The Burnsville City Council member posted her phone number and personal email on Facebook, offering free lunchtime delivery of homemade soup to people who think they’re suffering from COVID-19.
A day hasn’t passed in the last couple of weeks without a delivery, Schulz said Monday. She’s made up to eight in a day.
“As people feel better, and they are able to do things for themselves, they drop off,” Schulz said. “But other people seem to be taking their place.”
Her socially distanced doorstep delivery is one example of growing outreach in Burnsville, some of which can be found at a citizen Facebook page called Burnsville Helps, where Mayor Elizabeth Kautz puts out calls for volunteers and they respond.
Burnsville Helps has garnered 302 members, she said Monday. Volunteers helped assemble 770 weekend food packs at Burnsville High School that were delivered to needy children two Fridays ago through the BrainPower in a BackPack program. Another packing session is set for this Friday, but with only 10 volunteers for social distancing.
Volunteers stand ready to deliver food to isolated seniors, write letters or make “comfort check” phone calls. Michele Starkey, director of the shuttered Burnsville Senior Center, is working to maintain contact with seniors and answer their questions and needs.
“What the mayor has said to me is: ‘If you need somebody to shop, if you need somebody to deliver groceries, I’ve got a wealth of volunteers. Just let me know and we’ll make it happen,’ ” Starkey said.
Swen Swenson, director of cross-generational ministry at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville, responded to his friend the mayor’s call for food packers by putting it on the Facebook page of Birnamwood Townhomes, where he lives.
“And a lot of people were eager to jump in and help,” Swenson said. “Some people are keeping a cautious distance, but there were others who were able to offer up. So we connected them with the list that the mayor is putting together. And then I talked to a bunch of people at church, so we had a bunch of those folks come over.”
In the last couple of weeks Prince of Peace members have also been bringing lunches provided by VIVO Kitchen in Apple Valley to seniors who need extra help, Swenson said.
Kautz said she has also reached out to Berean Baptist Church in Burnsville for volunteers.
“This is going to be a long season for us,” she said. “We have to make sure our people and our children are taken care of.”
Starkey is working to reach out to the 3,700 people on the senior center’s mailing list and others who have registered for center activities through District 191 Community Education.
She plans to send out a letter announcing the launch of a weekly email newsletter.
“My business is very touchy-feely,” Starkey said. “I think to do a one-page weekly email newsletter is the least I can do.”
She said it will cover topics such as grocery delivery options and exercises that can be done at home. Seniors will be able to get on a list for “comfort check” phone calls.
Meanwhile, a live volunteer is still answering the phone every morning at the senior center from 9 a.m. to noon.
“If they’re just feeling a little stressed, it’s going to become a little more emotional for folks,” Starkey said. “I want them to be able to have someone to talk to.”
Soup’s on
For variety, Schulz makes a different soup every day. They’ve included ham and bean, tomato and thyme (with grilled cheese sandwiches), chicken and rice, and beef and barley.
“I try to have it be as high-calorie as possible,” she said. “I try to put as many fresh vegetables in it as possible. And people can tell me if they have a food allergy or need low sodium, that type of thing, and I make sure it fits in with that.”
She’s been getting donations of used plastic containers in which to deliver the soup.
Schulz leaves it on the doorstep, sends a text saying it has arrived and steps away. Because any contact poses at least some risk, Schulz said she won’t deliver to anyone who doesn’t firmly believe they have COVID-19.
“It’s not just about the item,” she said. “It’s a frightening, very lonely time for people since they’re in isolation. This way they know someone cares about them and is checking on them and they don’t feel so alone. Whatever people do to help their neighbors, that’s a big deal, even if it’s just to call their neighbor and say, ‘How are you doing?’ That’s a big deal right now.”
Schulz can be reached at 612-735-4386 or Schulzcaral@gmail.com.
