State championship is March 7 at BHS
Dominant in the South Suburban Conference, Burnsville High School’s Quiz Bowl team lingers somewhere in the top ranks of a wider set of competitors.
After winning the varsity and junior varsity tournaments of the South Suburban Conference Quiz Bowl Championship on Feb. 11, Burnsville will compete in and host Saturday’s Minnesota State Quiz Bowl Championship. A frequent tournament host, Burnsville was also the site of the conference championship.
His varsity team has a good shot at a top-five finish in Saturday’s open, one-day event, said coach Les Moffitt, a BHS social studies and AVID teacher.
Burnsville’s Quiz Bowl program has risen in Moffitt’s eight years as coach.
The varsity team has won four of the last five conference championships. It finished fourth on Feb. 20 in the Minnesota High School Quiz Bowl League Championships for the top 16 schools.
Under Moffitt, Burnsville has a top-50 finish and two top-100 finishes in national competition — the National Academic Quiz Tournaments High School National Championships held Memorial Day weekend in Atlanta. He has qualified teams for nationals in seven of his eight years.
“It’s really all about the kids putting in the work and seeing the work pay off,” said Moffitt, who competed in Knowledge Bowl at Martin County West High School in Sherburn, Class of 1995. “So when the freshmen come in and see how good the seniors are, it gives them reason to put in the time and put in the effort to live up to the reputation that we have.”
There are impediments at the top.
“Wayzata,” Moffitt said, naming the winner of the Quiz Bowl League’s Feb. 20 championship. “They have an elite program for Quiz Bowl. We’re definitely chasing them.”
“A few years ago in the state championship we were able to defeat them,” he said. “We didn’t get the title but it ended up putting them in a very difficult position to win the state championship, and they were unable to do that.”
Burnsville’s varsity went 6-0 in last month’s seven-school, 28-team South Suburban Conference championship. Juniors Joe Schatz and Wyatt Isakson finished second and third, respectively, each with more than 65 points per game. Senior Chance Persons was fifth, with more than 55 points per game. Sophomore Erik Gorton placed 21st in scoring.
“Maybe compared most easily to basketball, if you’ve got three of the top five scorers all playing on the same team, you probably are dominating” the competition, Moffitt said.
Burnsville’s “C” team went 5-0 to win the junior varsity tournament.
The “B” team won three of five matches, finishing tied for seventh and winning the tiebreaker. The “E” team, with four eighth-graders, also won three times, placing ninth. The “F” team won two of five matches and took 13th. The “D” team had one victory and placed 18th.
Of the roughly 75 Burnsville students who participate in Quiz Bowl, Moffitt said he has a core of about 30 he can count on to attend most tournaments. Some players have competing demands on their time, such as the school musical, science fairs and band trips, he noted.
Team practices consume about four hours a week, and team members have access to a vast database of questions they can study on their own, Moffitt said. Resources include a frequency list based on calculations of the number of times specific subjects have been used in questions over the last five years, he said.
Shakespeare is probably the most frequently cited author, but players have no way of knowing if the next question they face will be about “Hamlet” or “Othello, the coach said.
George Washington is a perennial subject, but players had better know about his inaugural address as well as Valley Forge and the Battle of Trenton.
“There’s a few pop culture questions, but it’s definitely more history, lots of geography, current events and politics,” Moffitt said. “There’s literature, both American and world literature. There’s science, from physical science to biology, chemistry, astronomy. There’s math. They call it computational math.
“You get a few sports questions, a few music questions, especially some classical music. You’ll have some art questions, especially on sculpture and architecture and painting.”
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
