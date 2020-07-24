Another $150,000 allocated for three nonprofits
The Burnsville City Council approved on Tuesday a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund for local businesses.
Grants of up to $20,000 will be available to eligible Burnsville businesses that can demonstrate they were harmed by state executive orders restricting business activity and have suffered financially from the pandemic.
Grants will be awarded through a lottery.
The measure allocates another $150,000 in grants of up to $50,000 for three nonprofits: 360 Communities, the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and Experience Burnsville, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
The grant funds are part of the city’s share of $4.7 million from Minnesota’s allocation of relief funds passed by Congress through the CARES Act.
Council Member Cara Schulz characterized Burnsville’s CARES funding as recovery of “stolen goods from the federal government.”
“I’m extremely happy to hoist the black flag, take that money and get that out to businesses,” she said.
Still unknown is how much of the $4.7 million city government can collect to offset its pandemic-related costs. Thus far, officials say about $500,000 has been spent on personal protective equipment. Clarification of eligible local government costs that can be recovered through the $2 trillion CARES Act, which became law in late March, has been slow to come, officials say.
Now it appears the city can use the money to cover some payroll costs in public safety and other functions, said Deputy City Manager Gregg Lindberg, promising the council a full report at its Aug. 4 meeting.
The city can’t use CARES money to recover lost revenue from shutting down facilities and activities.
Council Member Dan Kealey proposed doubling the $1 million for business grants. He joined the unanimous vote for the $1.15 million package after other council members said they’d consider boosting business funding if there’s money left over.
“When we talk about our needs at the city, we’re talking about the taxpayers’ needs,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said.
Kealey said there shouldn’t be a “tug of war” pitting businesses and jobs against the size of future tax levies.
“Saving the jobs is my primary goal with whatever money that we have from this CARES Act,” Kealey said, adding that Congress’ intent for relief funding has been to keep people employed during the pandemic.
“To me the clear and present danger is the businesses that are at risk of failing,” he said. “And the reports are daily of businesses failing.”
Burnsville is already putting about a quarter of its CARES funding toward the business and nonprofit grants, compared with about 10 percent in comparable cities, Lindberg said.
“You are, rest assured, taking the lead” in the region, he said.
Ten percent “is not enough,” Kealey said, admonishing other cities, “and you could do a lot more for your businesses.”
At the council’s direction, Burnsville’s business grant program has fewer eligibility restrictions than CARES programs offered by Dakota County and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Burnsville’s home-based businesses and local franchisees are eligible for grants, but national or corporate chains are not.
Other ineligible businesses include those that derive income from passive investments without operational ties to operating businesses, those that focus primarily on speculation rather than the “normal course of trade,” those that have already received state or county CARES funding, those that were in default before Feb. 29, and closed businesses that couldn’t use the grant to reopen within 21 days.
Eligible uses of grant funds include covering operating expenses including payroll, rent payments, mortgage payments, utilities, payments to suppliers and other “critical business expenses” such as consultants to help businesses modify their practices in the public health emergency, according to a city staff report.
With some 3,200 businesses in Burnsville and the program’s scant eligibility restrictions, “it’s possible we may be overwhelmed with applications, which could potentially delay the lottery and distribution of funds,” the report said.
The city is expected to begin accepting applications no later than Aug. 1. The application period will be at least two weeks, with a deadline no later than midnight on Aug. 21.
After the lottery is held, businesses will be notified the week of Sept. 7 and distribution of funds will begin.
“Our timeline is eight weeks or less,” Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner said.
The city’s financial adviser, Ehlers Inc., will review and qualify applications as they come in. Another consultant, AE2S, will build a secure online application portal and market the program.
Expenses estimated at $30,000 to $40,000 are reimbursable through CARES funding.
Under the CARES Act, the city must spend its allocation by Nov. 15. City staff is planning a final report to the council no later than Oct. 30.
Council members have discussed a CARES grant for M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, but because the law specifically names hospitals as eligible recipients, a grant could be made separately with no application required, the staff report said.
The three nonprofits allocated $50,000 each still must apply for their grants.
