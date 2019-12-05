Burnsville pushes ‘dig and haul’ option for landfill cleanup

MPCA seeking funding in 2021
City officials and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency agree: The top priority in cleaning up the old Freeway Landfill properties in Burnsville is protecting drinking water from contamination.
But while the MPCA appears to be agnostic on the cleanup method, Burnsville is rooting hard for one that leaves the most land for development and tax base growth.
The city reasserted its position at a Nov. 26 City Council work session meeting with MPCA officials. The city wants a “dig and haul” plan that would unearth some 6 million cubic yards of garbage from the Freeway properties and truck it over a private road to the nearby Burnsville Sanitary Landfill.
The MPCA is preparing to go out for bids on two plans: dig and haul and “dig and line.” The latter would unearth garbage from the Freeway properties but put it back into a new, lined landfill on the Freeway Landfill property west of Interstate 35W.
Either way, city and state officials agree, the Freeway garbage — dumped in the days before liners were required under landfills — needs to be moved to a lined facility. When the Kraemer Mining and Materials quarry south of the Freeway Landfill ceases operations years from now, it will stop pumping huge volumes of water from the quarry, the groundwater flow will reverse, and drinking water supplies for Burnsville and Savage will rise into the garbage, officials contend.
The MPCA says it will bid both options, present the costs to the state Legislature and ask for a decision and funding in the 2021 session.
“We will advocate for anything that is protective of the area,” said Kirk Koudelka, MPCA assistant commissioner. Among the 110 properties enrolled in Minnesota’s Closed Landfill Program, Freeway poses the greatest risks of health hazards, the agency says.
“Both these facilities (the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump) are unlined, and they present a risk to human health and the environment,” said Hans Neve, manager of the Closed Landfill Program. “They’re located very near the drinking water supply for both the city of Burnsville and the city of Savage, and also the Minnesota River. This is not a good place for this much waste to be.”
The city prefers dig and haul because it would leave more prime freeway land for development than leaving the garbage on Freeway Landfill property. It would also consolidate three Burnsville landfills (including the old Freeway Dump on the east side of I-35W) into one — an expanded Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, owned by Waste Management.
And dig and haul would leave no grass-covered pyramid of trash visible from the freeway at the city’s northern gateway.
“For me, there is only one option,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. “Dig and line, it’s dead on arrival in my mind.”
City officials say they’re willing to consider city financial contributions to make dig and haul less costly and more appealing to legislators. Council members agreed to pass a resolution pledging to waive the estimated $25.8 million in tipping fees the city would receive if the garbage were moved to the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. The resolution will call on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners to waive the county’s fees, too — an estimated $60 million.
“Someone’s got to lead,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said. “Someone’s got to step up and say, ‘We’re there, so come with us — let’s make this thing happen.’ We’ve got to make this happen — we have no choice.”
Dig and line would probably cost less than dig and haul, according to MPCA estimates. Dig and line options range from $68 million to $126 million, with the smallest footprint and tallest new landfill costing the least.
Dig and haul ranges from $145 million to $795 million, based on how far the trash is hauled, according to the MPCA.
Dig and haul would leave up to 100 acres of developable land on the Freeway Landfill property, compared with 10 to 40 under dig and line, the agency says.
Kraemer Mining and Materials wants to buy the Freeway properties, move the garbage to the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill and mine limestone from the vacated Freeway property.
Because of the very short haul, Kraemer says it could deliver dig and haul at a cost comparable to dig and line. Koudelka said the MPCA can’t use the company’s numbers because that would assume the company would win the bid. The state must assume over-the-road transport of the garbage in estimating costs, he said.
For Burnsville and three major landowners in the river bottom, dig and haul is a opportunity.
The Kraemer plan — “resulting in a full redevelopment scenario” for the Freeway landfill and dump properties — could make way for development valued at $733 million, a city staff report said. That would generate property taxes estimated at $8 million a year for the city, county, school district and state.
The dig and line option with the smallest landfill footprint would leave about 40 acres of developable land and only $34 million in potential development, probably office-warehouse, the report said. Annual property taxes would be around $1 million.
Dig and haul provides “a huge public payoff,” Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner said. “It’s compelling,” she said.
Faulkner thanked the MPCA for seeking bids on both dig and haul and dig and line, saying it’s “atypical for their process.”
The MPCA’s latest request for state bonding for the project is $120 million, but legislators will scrutinize any deal that benefits other parties, particularly the owner of the Freeway properties (currently the McGowan family), Koudelka said.
Lawmakers will ask if benefitting parties will help pay for the project, he said.
“That question will come up, and it will be a robust conversation,” he said.
The financing source is also in question. State general obligation bonds would prohibit private development on the remediated property for 37.5 years, but other state sources — including taxable bonds — don’t have that limitation.
Absent the restriction, “There will be development within the first five years on part of that property, and another big chunk within 10 years,” Kealey said.
Koudelka said the MPCA is exploring a range of funding sources.
Meanwhile, Waste Management is seeking state permission to expand the Burnsville Sanitary landfill not only for the Freeway garbage but for an additional 20 million cubic yards of municipal solid waste.
Kealey also pushed approval of that project, saying the landfill host fees the city would receive are needed in lieu of higher property taxes it never will.
“There’s not going to be any high-rises built next to a landfill,” Kealey said.
“But-for property taxes, we’re collecting host fees. And that host fee revenue needs to replicate what those property taxes could have been over time as best possible.”
