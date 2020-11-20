“Eat, drink and shop local” is the message Burnsville is promoting for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

The city, the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and Experience Burnsville Small are partners in the promotion, which will continue through the end of the year.

“2020 has been a tough year,” said the city’s latest economic development newsletter. “The pandemic has created challenges no owner could have anticipated. Now, more than ever, we need to support our small businesses.”

The city has offered gift tags, signage and window clings to small businesses to promote the campaign.

For information on getting promotional materials, contact Regina Dean, assistant community development director, at Regina.Dean@Burnsvillemn.gov.

