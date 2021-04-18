Burnsville police returned fire on a carjacking suspect Sunday afternoon, killing him, a Police Department news release said.
Multiple officers returned fire in the incident, which occurred at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Interstate 35W and Highway 13, the release said.
The suspect, believed to be a white male in his 20s, fired “numerous” shots at officers during a police pursuit and after he crashed the car he was driving, which had stolen plates and had been carjacked, the release said.
He was declared dead at Hennepin County Medical Center, the release said.
A short time after spotting the carjacked vehicle, police were notified the suspect was “involved in the carjacking of a female at gunpoint,” the release said.
“Burnsville police pursued the carjacked car and the suspect allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers before crashing the vehicle and continuing to fire at officers,” the release said. “Multiple officers returned fire.”
No officers were injured. The officers involved were placed on standard administrative leave, the release said.
Officer body-camera video will be handled by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which will lead investigation of the incident, the release said. All Burnsville officers wear body cameras, it said.
