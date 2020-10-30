Burnsville police creating Mental Health Unit

Calls have spiked in past decade
In response to a near doubling of mental health crisis calls over the last decade, the Burnsville Police Department is forming a Mental Health Unit.
Goals include prevention to reduce the number of calls, reducing conflicts between police and people in crisis and making both safer, diverting people to needed treatment and, when possible, keeping them out of the criminal justice system.
The unit will be the department’s point of contact for people suffering from mental illness, chemical dependency and homelessness.
The new efforts will buttress police partnerships with the Dakota County Social Services Crisis Response Unit and other mental health professionals, Police Chief Tanya Schwartz said. The unit will debut in January.
“It needs a coordinated response,” she said at a City Council work session Tuesday. “This isn’t just law enforcement’s responsibility. Some would say law enforcement shouldn’t have the responsibility. But we have no other mechanisms in place. We’re the last line for people to call.”
Total police calls have remained relatively stable since 2010 while mental health calls have risen steadily in most years, according to a department report. Mental health calls spiked by 202 percent in 2017 over the previous year and by 194 percent last year.
Through Oct. 10, police have responded to 589 mental health and suicide calls this year, with monthly highs of 79 and 82 in May and June.
“It’s not working, what’s happening right now,” Schwartz said. “People are not getting the services that they need.”
In efforts already begun, police have followed up on 261 cases this year to see how the person is doing. Sgt. Max Yakovlev began the follow-ups by phone in April, and by June was following up in person, Schwartz said.
“This was a passion of his to work with,” she said.
She gave examples of two residents with long histories of police calls.
One suffers from a traumatic brain injury, didn’t take prescribed medication and refused help from social services. Between January and April the person generated 73 911 calls and 69 to the police nonemergency line, for incidents including assault.
Yakovlev developed a rapport with the person and scheduled weekly appointments to talk. Information was shared with officers that calls from the person could be routed to him. Though Yakovlev has gotten multiple calls from the person in a single day, the number of 911 calls fell, Schwartz said.
In another case, a person generated 11 police calls from 2018 to 2020. The person has a “serious and persistent mental health diagnosis” and a history of violence toward family members, the report said. Seven of the calls resulted in trips to the hospital.
In a July intervention, when the person had not taken medication or slept for three days and was lying in a parking lot, responding officers received special instructions for handling future calls. The case was referred to the Dakota County Stabilization Unit.
“Calls to this individual continue,” the report said, “but with a more intentional, coordinated response.”
The new unit will be created by restructuring the department’s Community Resource Unit. No staff is being added. A sergeant will head the unit.
A case database will be created, helping police fashion follow-up responses and referral opportunities.
Yakovlev and department crime analyst Holly Helm are laying much of the groundwork, Schwartz said. Partners in the effort include the Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The department aims to decrease the stigma of mental illness, chemical dependency and homelessness and treat people in crisis with “dignity and respect,” Schwartz said.
Mental health is the “issue of a generation right now,” said Council Member Vince Workman, echoing the council’s praise for the effort.
