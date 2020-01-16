Ordinance is outdated
They paved paradise and put up a parking lot, the song goes. But Burnsville is making a course correction away from outdated rules that often require excessive parking and sometimes leave developers frustrated.
At a work session Tuesday, the City Council was updated on a parking study aimed at retooling standards for the first time since 2005.
The study dovetails with Burnsville’s new 2040 comprehensive plan and its increased emphasis on compact, mixed-use development, public transit and changes in the way people live, shop and work.
A consulting firm is recommending changes in Burnsville’s parking ordinance to bring the city into line with modern standards and clarify what’s expected of developers.
Burnsville’s current ordinance is a “standard suburban model” that accommodates “large” cars and the “dominance of cars,” said Beth Elliott, senior urban planner for consulting firm Stantec.
Even since 2005, transportation has changed, she said.
Burnsville’s ordinance is “older, and there might be some reason to say out of date,” especially under the cnew comprehensive plan, Elliott said.
Council members endorsed the proposed ordinance changes, which will be posted on the city’s website before a Feb. 10 public hearing before the Planning Commission. Council action scheduled for Feb. 18.
“I’m thrilled that we got this study done,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. Developers have complained that Burnsville’s parking requirements are inconsistent with those in surrounding cities, he said.
The study would have been done earlier but was held up as the city fought and won a legal challenge over parking for a proposed apartment complex in the Heart of the City, according to Kealey.
“We’ve had developers come through and we’ve had to deal with our outdated, 1970s parking ordinance,” he said.
The new rules will apply outside the Heart of the City area, which has its own parking rules. Revisions to those are coming in the form of a transit-oriented development ordinance planned in anticipation of the coming Orange Line bus rapid transit system.
Burnsville’s required minimum parking spaces are “generally high in comparison to national standards,” said a Stantec report, which recommends reducing the minimums to be in line with Institute of Transportation Engineers standards and peer cities.
“Burnsville’s current minimum requirements for some standard uses are higher than ITE industry standards for a typical suburb with the exception of assisted living and retirement facilities and hospitals,” the report said.
The city should eliminate its requirement that apartment units with two or more bedrooms have more parking than smaller units, the report said.
“Per bedroom versus per unit requirements are a point of contention between cities and developers,” the report said.
The city should allow “alternative” parking plans that don’t meet all standards to be ruled on administratively, instead of through approval of a conditional use permit, the report said.
It said the city should reduce guest parking standards from 0.5 spaces per unit for apartments and townhomes to 0.25.
The city should extend proof-of-parking opportunities to multifamily residential and commercial uses, Stantec said. Parking requirements can be reduced if a developer can show there is ample on-street parking or access to transit or meet other conditions. Burnsville allows proof of parking only for “institutional, business and industrial uses,” Stantec said.
