The Rev. Londa Lundstrom wants to help people who believe they’re in a stuck in rut to get out of it.
Lundstrom’s latest book and venture, “Living With a Yes In Your Heart: How One Word Can Change Your World,” aims to help people going through crises or difficulties to get “unstuck by coming up with a strategic plan,” according to a news release. The book contains strategies on moving forward and learning how to say yes in different aspects of life.
When asked who the book is targeted to, Lundstrom said it’s for someone who is tired of feeling stuck.
“Someone searching to break free from old patterns of thinking and pain to elevate their life,” she said.
Lundstrom, 59, has lived in Burnsville for 15 years and worked in the area since 1996. She and her husband, Brent Ramsey, have a blended family with seven adult children.
She is a former pastor of Celebration Church in Lakeville; a former president of Lowell Lundstrom Ministries in Sisseton, South Dakota, and has also worked at TeleEdit in downtown Minneapolis. She’s presently a pastor at The Fathers House church in Burnsville and is president of Royal School of Ministry. She also spends her time working as a speaker, coach, music composer, producer and arranger, she said.
“For over 57 years, her parents Lowell and Connie Lundstrom have been well-known Christian leaders and communicators. As a teen, Lundstrom appeared with her family on 12 national TV specials that reached millions of viewers. By age 14, she was also their musical director while they traveled much of each year,” according to the news release.
Lundstrom responded by email to questions from the newspaper about her latest book.
What circumstances led you to write this book?
Writing “Living With a Yes In Your Heart” is the result of surviving some crushing life events and trauma that nearly took me out. Moving beyond betrayal, grief, slander, lies, unforgiveness, and the unthinkable led me to dig deep and return to the power of living with a yes in my heart. Yes is an attitude and a way of living. This one word can change your world.
When did you begin working on the book and finish it?
I started writing this book in 2015 and it took me five years to write. I probably re-wrote most of the book a couple of times. I say it took me five years to write, but it really took me 59 years to write because this book contains principles that have taken my entire life to learn.
What is your favorite line from the book?
It’s not a line, it would be the principle of priorities in Chapter Three on Page 42. This principle changed my life and others have told me it has changed their’s too.
Are you working on any other literary projects?
Yes, three. I am co-writing a book now with a close friend that’s about 75% complete I am super excited about. I am developing another book myself and have also completed co-writing the first in a series of children books we are planning on releasing in 2023.
Where can residents buy the book?
On my website, www.londalundstrom.com, on Amazon or anytime at The Fathers House Church in Burnsville Monday – Friday or Sundays.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.