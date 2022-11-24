bv book londa lundstrom web.jpg

Londa Lundstrom, of Burnsville, recently authored a book which aims to help people going through crises or difficulties to get “unstuck by coming up with a strategic plan.”

The Rev. Londa Lundstrom wants to help people who believe they’re in a stuck in rut to get out of it.

Lundstrom’s latest book and venture, “Living With a Yes In Your Heart: How One Word Can Change Your World,” aims to help people going through crises or difficulties to get “unstuck by coming up with a strategic plan,” according to a news release. The book contains strategies on moving forward and learning how to say yes in different aspects of life.

