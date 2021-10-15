The City of Burnsville will hold its free Homeowner Building Workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Dakota Room of City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer or plan to hire a licensed contractor, the workshop will provide tips, tricks and information to help set expectations for projects such as home remodels, basement finishes, windows, insulation, basic plumbing, electrial and HVAC work and meeting building code requirements.

A member of Burnsville’s Building and Protective Inspections division will lead the session. The first portion will be a presentation, with time left for an open forum to ask specific questions related to your project.

Register online at www.burnsvillemn.gov/workshop.

Those who attend will be eligible for a $25 discount on their next building permit.

For more information on Burnsville’s building permit requirements visit www.burnsvillemn.gov/permit or email chris.faste@burnsvillemn.gov.

