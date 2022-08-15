bv mall shooting

Mall of America patrons emerge from the east entrance Aug. 4 following the conclusion of a lockdown in response to shots fired inside the mall. The mall closed for the evening following the lockdown and reopened Aug. 5.

 Photo by Mike Hanks

One was captured in Chicago, the other in the Twin Cities

Last week, the Bloomington Police Department arrested three accomplices and Illinois law enforcement arrested two suspects in an Aug. 4 Mall of America shooting.

