A pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.
The State Patrol said the victim was a 32-year-old Burnsville man. His identity has not been released.
According to Brooklyn Park police, at 2:27 a.., police were dispatched to a report of a person in the roadway who appeared to be deceased in the westbound lane of Highway 610 near Zane Avenue.
The driver, a 39-year-old Minneapolis man, was traveling westbound “when (he) made contact with a pedestrian in the center of the right lane,” according to the State Patrol.
The driver stopped and remained on the scene to speak with officers.
The State Patrol took over the investigation and closed Highway 610 westbound between Noble Parkway and Zane Avenue while investigating the scene.
