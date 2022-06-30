The killer of a Burnsville man in a 2021 shooting was convicted June 29 of first- and second-degree murder.
The jury deliberated for two hours before convicting Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz of first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery and second-degree intentional murder, according to a news release from Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.
He fatally shot 38-year-old Bryant Jon Lutgens on Jan. 31, 2021. Lutgens was found the next day in a snowbank in Inver Grove Heights, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. He didn’t have identification or a cell phone and no vehicle was nearby.
Police determined he had gone to see a female friend in Bloomington at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31. He left after a short time to pick up some money. Lutgens was driving a Jeep that was later determined to be a rental. His friend didn’t see him again that night and didn’t receive a response the next day when she called to wish him happy birthday.
On Feb. 3, officers contacted the rental company and were advised that its tracking system had located the vehicle in Minneapolis. Police located and tried to stop the vehicle, leading to a short pursuit during which a gun was thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle crashed and three occupants tried to flee on foot, including the driver, identified as Cruz.
The gun thrown from vehicle a 9mm semi-automatic, was later determined to be the same caliber as the one used in the shooting.
A witness told police she was an acquaintance of Cruz and said Lutgens had dropped her off at Cruz’s apartment in Richfield at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 31. Cruz wasn’t home but gave her permission to enter his apartment, also asking if she knew if Lutgens had any methamphetamine. She said she thought he did, and Cruz spoke to the Lutgens on the phone.
The witness told police Cruz returned to the apartment with another person at about 11:45 p.m. in his own vehicle. She described Cruz as acting “off” and said he was talking very fast. When she asked what was wrong, he said he had shot Lutgens.
Cruz said when he met up with him he had pulled
out a gun intending to rob him. Lutgens struggled as Cruz tried to take his backpack, and Lutgens fell backwards into a snowbank. Cruz said he shot Lutgens in the head, took his belongings and left.
