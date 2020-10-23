A 30-year-old Burnsville man’s death was caused by an intentionally set fire at a pawnshop on Lake Street in Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced Tuesday.

Oscar Lee Stewart Jr. died on July 20 from probable inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injury, a press release said.

The fire was at the maX It Pawn shop at 2726 E. Lake Street — one of dozens of buildings leveled by fires in Minneapolis during the riots in late May, according to the Star Tribune.

The death was a homicide, the release said.

Minneapolis police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigating agencies.

