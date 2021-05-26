A Burnsville man was fatally struck by a vehicle in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Stephan Michael Rice, 62, was struck at 5:42 p.m. at 933 Marquette Ave. S. He died about 40 minutes later at the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room, the medical examiner reported.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

