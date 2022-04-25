Burnsville man faces third-degree murder charge in drug overdose

Also faces drug, weapons charges
A 21-year-old Burnsville man is charged with third-degree murder for allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose.
Kewon Willingham was charged in Hennepin County on April 22 in connection with the woman’s death in December 2021, according to media reports.
Police were called to a Bloomington home on Dec. 30 to give medical assistance a woman experiencing a drug overdose. She died at a hospital the next day. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a fentanyl overdose.
Willingham is being held in the Dakota County Jail on second- and third-degree controlled substance crime charges and a weapons charge. Bloomington police found approximately 319 pills and a pistol without a serial number while executing a search warrant on April 14 of Willingham’s apartment at 1401 E. Burnsville Parkway, according to a Dakota County criminal complaint.
According to media reports, Hennepin County authorities say Willingham admitted to selling three pills to two men from whom the woman normally bought drugs. The night before her overdose the men drove to Willingham’s apartment to get the three pills she was paying for.
One of the men told police he saw the woman smoke a crushed pill and founder her unconscious the next morning.
A pill marked “M 30” was found under her body when first responders moved her to take her to the hospital.
Executing a search warrant for Willingham’s Snapchat, authorities found multiple videos and photos that discussed selling the pills, according to a media report.
At the apartment — which was occupied by three adults and a child — police found “various drug-related items,” according to the Dakota County criminal complaint.
They found 316 pills identified by their markings — “M 30” — as oxycodone hydrochloride. The narcotic oxycodone is a Schedule II controlled substance. Police found the pills behind a dog kennel in the master bedroom, the complaint said. Three baggies held 100 pills each
and one held 16.
Willingham told police he had approximately 200 “M box” pills in the apartment. He said he knew the “M Box” pills contain fentanyl, according to the Dakota County criminal complaint. The narcotic fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance. Willingham said he usually buys 100 pills for $800 and sells them for about $15 or $20 apiece.
Police also found a “Glock-brand, 27-model pistol” in the master bedroom, the complaint said. The weapon didn’t have a serial number, which appeared to be scratched.
Willingham said he had the pistol in the apartment for protection. He said he bought it from a friend for $800 about three months earlier.
The weapons charge in Dakota County is for possessing a firearm whose serial number has been removed or altered.
