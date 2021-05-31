A 36-year-old Burnsville man drowned May 29 after jumping into Burnsville’s Crystal Lake to retrieve his girlfriend, who had fallen from the boat they were on, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said.
Matthew Brust’s girlfriend was able to climb back onto the boat while he struggled as the boat drifted away from him, Sheriff Tim Leslie said in a news release. Brust went under and did not resurface.
The sheriff’s dive team responded to the indicent at about 5:45 p.m. The team recovered Brust’s body at about 11:25 p.m.
The Burnsville police and fire departments and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted.
