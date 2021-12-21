Burnsville man charged with killing Eagan man

Shooting was Dec. 18 in Eagan
A Burnsville man is charged with killing an Eagan man Dec. 18 during an altercation at an Eagan gas station.
Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 31, was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree intentional murder, not premeditated, in the shooting death of 33-year-old Faisal A. Abukar. The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the Marathon station at 1969 Silver Bell Road.
A witness told Eagan police he drove to the station with Abukar in Abukar’s car and parked away from the gas pumps to “meet up with some people” the witness didn’t know, according to the criminal complaint.
The people showed up in a sedan, and a passenger got into Abukar’s backseat. He got into an argument with the witness over how far back the witness’ seat was positioned, the complaint said.
The three of them exited the vehicle “and began arguing between the two cars,” the complaint said. The sedan passenger allegedly punched the witness in the face and threw him to the ground.
Then Ahmed, who was driving the sedan, exited his vehicle and joined the altercation.
“The sedan driver was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with no hat,” the complaint said. “The sedan driver shot the victim once in the head.”
The witness ran from the scene and saw the sedan driver pointing the gun at him, the complaint said.
Ahmed and a passenger got back into the sedan and drove to an area near a Domino’s store in the same parking lot. “The car stayed parked there for a short time after which it exited the parking lot and crashed within 100 yards of the scene,” the complaint said. “Witnesses observed the driver exit the car from the driver’s seat holding a gun in his hand.”
He was arrested while running toward the Twin Cities Premium Outlets mall, the complaint said.
Ahmed had a black 9mm handgun loaded with ammunition labeled “GFL 9mm Luger,” the complaint said. A discharged cartridge with those markings was found near the victim. When officers asked him where the gun was, Ahmed said it was in his pocket.
Another witness, who was pumping gas, saw the shooting and said it was done by a man without a hat. One of the other men was wearing a hat.
Ahmed appeared Wednesday in Dakota County District Court, where his bail was set at $1.5 million ($750,000 with conditions). His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.
