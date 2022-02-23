Seeks high court review in case that could ripple throughout state
Burnsville will ask the state Supreme Court to review an appellate court ruling that voided a park dedication fee for a proposed commercial development in the city.
The contested $11,700 fee is relatively modest, but the Feb. 7 ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals could have broad implications for cities.
The court ruled that Burnsville failed to meet state statute because it didn’t “reasonably determine” it will need to acquire or improve parkland as a result of the development. The city didn’t show “rough proportionality” between the fee and a correlating need for park improvements, the court ruled.
State law allows cities to take land from new developments for parks or to take cash in lieu of land. But the law requires an “essential nexus” between the fee and the public purpose — a test Burnsville failed, the appeals court said.
The City Council voted unanimously after a closed session Tuesday to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.
“This thing has ramifications for the entire state,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said Wednesday.
“The Court of Appeals ruling, if it stands, would create significant procedural barriers to charging commercial properties park dedication fees when they develop or redevelop,” City Attorney Joel Jamnik said in a statement Wednesday.
“Burnsville, like the majority of cities in Minnesota, relies on these fees to construct parks and trails to accommodate the growth in use of those facilities caused by development, and the inability to collect those fees from new development shifts the financial burden to the general taxpayers of the community.”
The case stems from a 2018 application by Almir Puce to redevelop his property at 2208 Old County Road 34 Place. The property was zoned commercial but has a legal nonconforming house where Puce and his family have lived since 2017.
Puce planned a three-phase development with a car dealership, automotive repair shop, open storage lot and a bakery within the house.
The council ultimately approved the development plan in March 2019, but Puce objected to the park dedication fee throughout the process. It was originally set at $37,804. The city reduced it to $11,700 in February 2019 by recalculating the size of Puce’s property and applying its actual fair market value instead of the average value of commercial property in the city, the appeals court said.
Puce and his lawyer continued to object and took their case to Dakota County District Court, which ruled in April 2021 that the $11,700 fee was lawful. Puce appealed.
“I certainly hope (the appellate ruling) changes what the cities are doing throughout the state,” said Puce’s lawyer, Stephen Cooper.
“They do it everywhere because they can get away with it,” Cooper said. “They get away with it because they persuade people that they don’t have rights that they do have. It’s just a question of government bullying little people. ... That’s essentially what this was.”
Burnsville city ordinance has a formula for determining the amount of land or cash collected for park dedication from commercial and industrial development. The formula is 5% of gross land area for land; for cash that is applied to the average cost per acre of land by zoning district in the city.
The city was “unreasonable, arbitrary, and capricious” in charging Puce the $11,700 fee, the appeals court said.
The court’s review of the March 5, 2019, council meeting at which Puce’s development was approved shows the council “was under the mistaken assumption that it could impose a park-dedication fee simply because it was approving additional development, without making a reasonable determination that it will need to acquire and develop or improve a reasonable portion of land as a result of the City’s approval of Puce’s development application,” the ruling said.
Jamnik, according to the ruling, told the council at the time he was not aware of “any actual land acquisition in the foreseeable future” but the city typically acquires land for parks when opportunities arise and “continually reviews and enhances amenities for parks.”
Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said during the meeting the city is focusing on expanding its trails and there’s a gap in the system near Puce’s property, the ruling noted. “Many residents” would use the connected trails, including customers of Puce’s businesses, Peterson said.
Jamnik said during the meeting that Burnsville, “like every other city,” accepts cash in lieu of land dedication because “it doesn’t make sense for our parks to have a lot of 5% individual parcels. So we create that, create parks serving a neighborhood to provide proximate locations. Most properties within the city of Burnsville have a park within walking distance from that property. That’s part of the city’s park plan.”
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz addressed Puce directly during the meeting.
“We have been very generous with you, Mr. Puce, very generous,” she said. “Every other business pays the park dedication. Our staff has worked with you and has reduced it from $37,500 to $11,700.”
Fighting in court is “a tremendous financial barrier to single-lot owners” like Puce, said Cooper, his lawyer, noting that his client is an acquaintance to whom he gave a break on legal fees.
“I was so irritated with what they were doing to him, yes,” Cooper said. “They’re doing what they always do and doing what most cities do.”
Municipal park dedication practices make sense for large residential developments, where national standards reasonably predict park needs for certain numbers of residents, Cooper said.
Puce is a skilled mechanic who wants to fix cars on his property, sell some and add a coffee shop for his wife within the house, Cooper said. The development is on hold, he said.
