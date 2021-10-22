he Burnsville Lions Club is changing its name to the Burnsville Savage Lions Club in recognition of a diverse membership that represents both communities.
“The name change reflects how we have served both communities for years and will continue to do so while expanding with possible new opportunities,” said President Dave Moen.
The club raises funds through its charitable pulltab operations. Lions donations have benefited many community organizations in both cities, including the Savage police, fire and parks and recreation departments. Most recently, a $50,000 donation was made to help replace the play structure at Savage Community Park, which was destroyed by arson.
The Lions Club International is the world’s largest service organization. Where there is a need, there is a Lion. Lions are individuals dedicated to serving those in need in their community, country, and around the entire world. There are more than 1.4 million members in the more 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. The clubs are different in many ways, but all share the core belief – Community is what we make it.
The Burnsville Savage Lions Club was chartered in 1966 and has been an important part of the Burnsville and Savage communities since its inception. The club began raising funds through charitable gambling in 1990. Funds raised serve a wide range of projects that primarily support Burnsville and Savage, along with some state and national humanitarian campaigns.
The club has pulltabs and electronic pulltabs at Carbone’s Sports Bar and Grill in Burnsville, Neisen’s Sports Bar and Grill in Savage and McHugh’s Public House in Savage.
The club has a strong record of supporting the youth in the community and schools. Lions provide eye screenings, eye exams and glasses for those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged. Each year club members create packages of school supplies that benefit many elementary schools in District 191. The club supports four area food shelves and provides contributions for research and equipment to support vision, hearing, diabetes and children’s cancer Foundations at the University of Minnesota.
Anyone with a cause or interest to recommend for support can contact the club at burnsvillelionsclub@yahoo.com.
During the last year, the club has continued to meet virtually and in-person at the Burnsville City Hall’s community room in the lower level. Meetings are also livestreamed on Zoom. To learn more about the Burnsville Savage Lions Club please visit its Facebook page or www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/burnsville.
