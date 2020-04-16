“Shop local” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burnsville Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Harmening urged April 13. It’s not a “cute slogan” but “a lifeline for local businesses.”
“I’m going to be honest — Amazon does not need your business right now,” she said. “They can hardly keep up with the orders they have.”
Harmening and local government leaders in Burnsville met by videoconference Monday to discuss the community’s response to the crisis. The 37-minute forum was livestreamed and is available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Government and business continue, not as usual, officials said.
Distance learning is underway in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, “a new concept for many of us in Minnesota,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
The district’s successful technology levy in 2015 bought the devices that make it possible, she said. Eight days before distance learning began, the district distributed more than 3,500 devices to elementary school students, Battle said.
“We are very pleased with the launch of distance learning,” she said. “To say that our teachers missed our students and our students missed our teachers is an understatement.”
School social workers, educational assistants and cultural liaisons are also working through distance learning, Battle said.
The district is serving grab-and-go meals at the three middle schools and delivering meals on buses to several neighborhood sites. As of April 8, the district had served 41,000 meals since the schools closed March 16, Battle said.
“So it is a need in our community,” she said. The BrainPower in a Backpack and Pantry 191 food programs also continue through Community Education, Battle said.
Child care for children of health care and other critical workers is provided at Gideon Pond Elementary (kindergarten through grade five) and Hidden Valley Elementary (6 weeks to 5 years), Battle said.
The district has served a total of 717 children, she said.
The city of Burnsville is making personal protective equipment a priority for public safety personnel, City Manager Melanie Lee said.
She urged residents to use parks and open spaces.
“It’s good for your mind, your body, your soul,” Lee said. “We want you to practice social distancing.”
Some city employees have been reallocated to maintenance and other high-demand functions, she said. City buildings are closed to the public and many employees are working remotely, but city services continue, she said.
“This is a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Lee said.
Dakota County Commissioner Liz Workman, of Burnsville, said Monday the county had 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 87 on Sunday, and four deaths. Fifty-three people have recovered and are out of isolation, she said.
All of the county’s “public-facing” services — including libraries, service centers and park buildings — are closed through at least May 3, Workman said.
Libraries are offering curbside pickup and books by mail, as well as virtual storytimes for families three times a week on Facebook, she said. Residents also have access to electronic collections.
Eighty percent of county staffers are working remotely, Workman said. The parks department is busy, and some members of other departments have volunteered to “put on a pair of jeans and a flannel shirt and pull buckthorn,” Workman said.
“We want you to get out there as much as you can, maintain that social distancing, and our county parks and trails will remain open,” she said.
Dakota County Public Health is producing an electronic newsletter with COVID-19 information, Workman said.
The Burnsville chamber has a COVID-19 page for businesses on its website, Harmening said. There’s also a business update page where Burnsville businesses can send news, she said.
The chamber is partnering with area chambers to provide COVID-19-related webinars, Harmening said. Chamber staffers are working remotely but can be reached by email.
The majority of the more than 2,000 businesses in Burnsville remain open in some capacity, Harmening said.
“Most people are busy — most people are very busy trying to keep their businesses open and serve their customers,” she said.
There have been layoffs and staff reductions, but some businesses are hiring, Harmening said.
The economy was strong before the crisis, and economic stimulus is in the pipeline for individuals and businesses, she said.
“Working together, Burnsville is a strong community, and we will get through this,” Harmening said.
The videoconference assembled members of a Burnsville leadership group that Harmening said was formed in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.