Burnsville lacrosse entrepreneur has ‘big vision’

Childs moving sports agency to Viking Lakes in Eagan
Cory Childs says he was his family’s “gateway” into lacrosse when he took up the sport in middle school.
His father, Alan, was a head-first convert, coaching his son’s team at Prior Lake High School, starting the Burnsville Youth Lacrosse Association and writing two books about the sport — a children’s novel and a history of Minnesota lacrosse.
Cory Childs, who was coaching Burnsville youth teams by the time he was a high school freshman, went on to play Division III lacrosse and coach the Burnsville High School boys team from 2014 to 2018.
Now the owner of a sports management agency, he’s moving the business to the prestigious real estate of the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Childs’ Arete Sport agency — which sells lacrosse apparel, runs club teams and stages lacrosse events — will occupy 5,000 square feet of the Viking Lakes Innovation Center with offices, retail space and a turf training area. The business had rented space at The Cages in Burnsville before COVID-19, after which Cory and his wife, Laura, ran it from their Burnsville home.
“I think it’s a community of businesses that fit the whole wellness-athletic development model,” Childs said of Viking Lakes, owned and developed by the family of Vikings owner Zygi Wilf. “We’re actually going to be running events in TCO Stadium throughout the year.”
Childs owns Arete Sport (“arete” is Greek for “excellence”) with Laura, whom he met when both played lacrosse at Trine University in Angola, Indiana. Laura now coaches the Lakeville North High School girls team.
“I’m trying to take it to a whole ’nother level on a national and international scale, and really try to grow the game of lacrosse in new ways and fun ways,” said Cory Childs, who finished his Division III career playing for Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
His sports management career dates back to 2007, his senior year in high school, when he and his father started Frost Lacrosse, an elite traveling team that gave players from Burnsville and Prior Lake high schools and private schools competitive summer opportunities.
He sold Frost to True Lacrosse, a Minnesota company he worked for after college, selling custom equipment and apparel.
Childs later started Frog Lacrosse, running club teams for some of the state’s best players. Frog remains a component of Arete Sports.
“We’re very focused on the south metro and the northwest metro,” with most of the team training held at Burnsville High School, Childs said.
He’s also worked to expand into a more “club-agnostic” business model through which Arete would serve as a sports management resource to the larger lacrosse community.
“We wanted to create a community of club and sports directors,” Childs said.
One result is Team UNRL, whose title sponsor is the St. Paul-based UNRL sports apparel company. The goal is draw some of the best youth lacrosse players from clubs in parts of the country where the sport isn’t well-known, and match them against teams from the Northeast, where lacrosse is entrenched, Childs said.
“That kind of blew up on the scene,” he said. “It’s only been around a year and a half, and it’s quickly become one of the top programs in the entire country.”
Some of the nation’s best young players, including Northeast players, will gather July 20 and 21 for the UNRL Showcase at Viking Lakes’ TCO Stadium, Childs said. College coaches will fly in to work with and scout the players.
Childs, raised in Savage in a family of five, said his business goals are inspired in part by his parents, both of whom served as Burnsville Hockey Club presidents and embraced lacrosse when their children caught the bug.
“Everyone’s always told me my head’s in the clouds,” Childs said. “I have a very big vision. I look at what my parents did for us growing up.”
He and Laura have three daughters. Their 10-year-old is already playing lacrosse, Childs said, and the 6-year-old twins have begun picking up the stick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.