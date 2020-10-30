Council rejects residency requirement
No chokeholds? Check. No warrior-style officer training? Check. A duty to intercede when another officer uses excessive force? Check.
The Burnsville Police Department already complies with key requirements of a police accountability law the Legislature passed this summer after the May homicide of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
“We have been practicing all of this that they’re asking us to do,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said at a City Council work session Tuesday.
The department will add or amend some policy language to match forthcoming guidance from the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training board, according to a report from Chief Tanya Schwartz.
But in most areas, including chokeholds — which came under fire after Floyd’s death and are banned by the Minnesota Police Accountability Act of 2020 — it will be business as usual in Burnsville.
“This is our current practice,” Schwartz said. “We don’t need to make an adjustment.”
The law also promotes officers living in the communities where they work by authorizing cities and counties to offer residency incentives.
Burnsville council members quickly doused the idea.
“I think that your hiring practices should be based on the best and the brightest and not geographical,” Council Member Vince Workman told Schwartz. “If they do live here, that’s great.”
The department’s hiring practices are “excellent,” Council Member Cara Schulz said, noting that Burnsville was one of the first departments to require that officers have a four-year degree and the first in Minnesota to adopt body cameras.
Burnsville is “one of the standard bearers for law enforcement around the state,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
