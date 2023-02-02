Burnsville High School to present ‘Little Women’

Photo submitted

The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will brings the pages of “Little Women” to

the stage in February. Clockwise from upper left are cast members Cori Dawson (Meg), Reilly Klug (Marmee), Victoria Jacobson (Jo), Allie Stuart (Beth) and Sara Russell (Amy).

The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will present a timeless American story in February with performances of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Little Women.”

BHS junior Victoria Jacobson leads the cast in the role of Jo March, who is growing up with her sisters Meg (junior Cori Dawson), Beth (sophomore Allie Stuart) and Amy (junior Sara Russell) during the Civil War. They strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations.

Tags

Load comments