Burnsville High School to present ‘Little Women’

The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will present a timeless American story in February with performances of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Little Women.”
BHS junior Victoria Jacobson leads the cast in the role of Jo March, who is growing up with her sisters Meg (junior Cori Dawson), Beth (sophomore Allie Stuart) and Amy (junior Sara Russell) during the Civil War. They strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations.
“The cast and crew are thrilled to be producing Little Women, and they are dedicated to bringing the characters from page to stage with joy and real emotion,” said director Erika Sasseville. “They love the friendship between Jo and Laurie, the rivalry between Jo and Amy, and the absolute hilarity of Aunt March’s pet Parrot.”
While the characters may be familiar to readers of all generations, Hamill’s adaptation reveals the March sisters still have plenty to say to 21st century fans of the classic coming-of-age novel.
“Audiences can expect to be delighted by the story they know and love, the family dynamics between four very different sisters, and some modern touches that show how much Louisa May Alcott’s story resonates with audiences today,” Sasseville said.
Shows are at the school’s Mraz Center for the Performing Arts. Shows are Feb. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A free preview for senior citizens will be performed at 4 p.m. on Feb. 15.
