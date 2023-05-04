Burnsville High School presenting 'The Little Mermaid'

Burnsville High School seniors Maisy Scheuneman and Michael Goettl star as the spirited mermaid and her love-struck prince in the BHS Theatre Guild’s upcoming production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will conclude its 62nd season with a musical journey under the sea. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be presented May 11-13 and May 18-19 at 7 p.m. and May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at school’s Mraz Center for the Performing Arts. A free preview for senior citizens will be 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The fishy fable has captured the hearts of generations with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

