Burnsville High School presenting 'The Little Mermaid'

Burnsville High School seniors Maisy Scheuneman and Michael Goettl star as the spirited mermaid and her love-struck prince in the BHS Theatre Guild’s upcoming production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will conclude its 62nd season with a musical journey under the sea. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be presented May 11-13 and May 18-19 at 7 p.m. and May 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at school’s Mraz Center for the Performing Arts. A free preview for senior citizens will be 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The fishy fable has captured the hearts of generations with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
“We’re thrilled to bring this beloved classic to our Mraz stage,” director Erika Sasseville said. “Our talented cast, crew and pit orchestra of more than 80 kids have been working hard to create a magical and memorable experience for our audiences.”
Starring in the lead roles are senior Maisy Scheuneman as Ariel, the curious and headstrong mermaid who dreams of life beyond the sea, and senior Michael Goettl as Prince Eric, the handsome and adventurous human prince. When Arial falls in love with Prince Eric, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula (freshman Chelsea Sally) to trade her voice for legs. Along the way, she learns important lessons about love, sacrifice, and consequences.
An “Under the Sea Tea” will be held with the cast from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the school’s Mraz Center for the Performing Arts.
Kids can sing along with the cast, decorate their own crown, play Mermaid Bingo, get a backstage tour of BHS theater, and take pictures with their favorite “Little Mermaid” characters.
Under the Sea Tea Tickets are $20 and are available at https://mrazcenter.ludus.com/index.php?ludus=1. Tea tickets do not include admission to the show. Purchase show tickets separately. Adults and chaperones may observe without purchasing a ticket.
The show run time is about two and a half hours with a brief intermission.
