District 191 also has new assistant superintendent
Burnsville High School has an interim principal this year after previous Principal Dave Helke’s reassignment to Eagle Ridge Middle School.
Interim Principal Bill Sommers was one of four administrators new to District 191 or in new leadership roles who were introduced at the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board’s Sept. 8 meeting.
They included new Assistant Superintendent Chris Bellmont, a longtime district administrator and teacher. He replaces Brian Gersich, who left to become superintendent in Waconia.
Helke replaces former Eagle Ridge Principal Mohamed Selim, who resigned effective May 23 after being charged May 19 with a felony for allegedly seeking to hire an underaged prostitute. He was arrested May 17 in St. Louis Park in an undercover police operation targeting sexual exploitation of minors.
KSTP.com reported Sept. 9 that Selim, 38, has entered a petition to plead guilty that would allow his felony prostitution charge to be reduced to a misdemeanor if he doesn’t violate terms of a three-year probation. The plea deal includes an additional 16 days in jail with work release, KSTP reported.
Sommers has been an interim principal in Chaska, Eden Prairie and Spring Lake Park, and at Minneapolis South High School, said District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle.
Since 2015 he’s been a leadership, organization and instructional coach working with schools and administrators across the country, Battle said.
“I should thank you for getting me out of bed one more time,” Sommers told the board. “It’s like being alive again, working with kids and staff. Somebody said, ‘Why do you keep coming out of retirement?’ Because I don’t know what to do with myself if I wasn’t. I can only mow the lawn and plant flowers for awhile.”
Walking the halls of BHS showed him that “this is what America is,” Sommers said. “This is what we strive to be.”
Bellmont began his teaching career 21 years ago at Burnsville Alternative High School, Battle said. He was a BHS associate principal last year and is a past principal of Gideon Pond Elementary.
“Dr. Bellmont exemplifies joy,”Battle said. “He finds joy in the children and families of District 191. He is truly an asset to me.”
Frannie Becquer, the new principal of Nicollet Middle School, has been in the district five years. She was a BHS associate principal last year and a coordinator in the district’s Systems Improvement and Student Achievement department before that. She has previous teaching and administrative experience in St. Paul, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Center.
Becquer has overseen the growth of AVID programs (Advancement Via Individual Determination) in the district and worked to instill AVID principles and language in all classrooms, Battle said. Becquer replaces Angie Pohl as Nicollet principal. Pohl is now principal of Vista View Elementary and the K-5 One91 Virtual Academy.
Salma Hussein, the new principal of Gideon Pond Elementary, was assistant principal at St. Paul Central High School the last two years, focusing on family and community engagement, supporting teachers, promoting culturally responsible instruction and building a positive school culture, Battle said.
She is a 2021 Bush Fellowship recipient pursuing a doctorate in education, Battle said.
Hussein said she was inspired by a 2017 news story about the relationship between Gideon Pond Principal Bellmont and a Somali American staff member, Hudayfi Barsug, an education assistant and aspiring teacher.
Ultimately, Bellmont encouraged her to apply for the principal job when the vacancy arose, Hussein said.
“As an educator I know students want to be seen,” said Hussein, who was born in Somalia and raised mostly in Minnesota. “Staff want to be seen. Families and communities want to be seen. I see every one for who they are and the gifts they bring. I’m also fortunate to have champions who see me.”
Hussein replaces Isis Buchanan, who left the district for a central office administrative job in the Osseo schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.