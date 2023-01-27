Driver, deceased both 15, students at Burnsville High
A 15-year-old Burnsville girl who was killed Jan. 25 when the car she was riding in struck a tree was the “light of our lives, the one that brought us together, my beautiful princess,” her sister wrote.
Brilly Karen Cabrera Carchi died at the scene of the early-morning crash at East Burnsville Parkway and Portland Avenue, said Burnsville police Capt. Matt Smith.
The driver, 15-year-old Diego Hernandez, also of Burnsville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Smith said.
Both were Burnsville High School students. The crash location was between their two homes, Smith said.
Diego was driving westbound on East Burnsville Parkway at 12:30 a.m. in a 2020 Nissan Ultima when it left the road at Portland and struck a tree in the median, Smith said.
Diego is too young to have a driver’s license and, if he has a permit, was driving unlawfully without someone 21 or older in the car, Smith said.
Brilly’s sister, Andrea Cabrera Carchi, opened a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs.
“She wanted to visit our parents home country to see our grandmother and oldest sister,” Andrea wrote. “She had plans. Dreams she will never fulfill. She was turning 16 in March. We were planning to spoil her then. And just like that, our world stopped.”
The fundraising campaign has a $6,000 goal.
“My parents lost their daughter, I lost my baby sister,” Andrea wrote. “The last thing I need on their minds (is) worrying about costs of burying their youngest. No parent should ever have to go through this loss.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.