Art and animals provide the inspiration
A Burnsville family that creates together, home-schools together and gets busy during a pandemic together found an outlet for all that energy.
The Linnes-Bagleys have created a picture book that combines their love of art and animals with the goal of sending a message about the importance of preserving ecosystems.
“Who Is Your Friend?” will be released by Wise Ink Creative Publishing of Minneapolis. The design phase is complete, and the family is fundraising to cover first-round printing costs and design fees, said Andrea Linnes-Bagley.
The primary artists are Andrea and Jeff Linnes-Bagley’s children, 7-year-old Averee and 5-year-old Miles. Their stenciled pictures of animals are overlaid on 8-by-10 canvases colored with acrylic paint.
The parents joined in.
“I did a bluebird and I’m big into foraging, so one of the other canvases I did was with different kinds of mushrooms,” Andrea said. “And my kids talked my husband into doing a canvas as well. He would not consider himself a fine arts creative mind ... But my kids talked him into doing a canvas, so he did a common loon.”
The book’s title suggests a dependent circle of friends between the animals. The text contains brief descriptions of each, and Andrea said she hopes to include a section at the end with resources parents can use to discuss ecosystems with their children.
“It was an art project that we’re trying to turn into having a bigger impact rather than just a nice story with some pretty pictures,” she said.
The family has home-schooled since Averee, now a second-grader, started kindergarten. With Jeff working days and Andrea working evenings as a massage therapist, she said it’s a way she can be home for both children.
“I feel like it’s really solidified a really strong relationship with my kids where they respect me and I enjoy their company, which is not always the case with kids this age,” she said, noting that both Averee and Miles — a kindergartener this year — chose homeschooling when asked their preference.
In February 2020 the family visited Nashville, Tennessee, where they took in an exhibit at the Frist Art Museum on children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle, a family favorite.
“Our family’s always been very into art so we took that idea and brought it home,” Andrea said. “Literally on the Friday before the COVID pandemic started, we said, ‘We’ll try making some Eric Carle art.’ ”
Canvases, paints, textured tissue papers, sponges, brushes and animal stencils were their mediums. Stenciled pieces were mod podged onto the painted canvases.
The pandemic put outside activities like swimming lessons and gymnastics on hold but accelerated the creativity.
“Our kitchen table was covered in art supplies and we had painted all these tissue papers different colors,” Andrea said. “It seems like kids, once they are interested in something, they just want to keep doing it over and over again.”
It was also therapeutic.
“It was nice to have this distraction of art and creativity to be able to get through the days on a positive note rather than feeling sad about what was happening in our world,” Andrea said.
By the time they had seven or eight canvases finished, family members were joking they could make a book.
“My kids do not take that idea lightly,” Andrea said. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, we should make a book, this is great – we can have our own Eric Carle book.’ ”
The final tally is 15 canvases.
Averee said she enjoyed making a sea turtle.
“And then I helped Mom work on the alligator or crocodile, I don’t know which one it is,” she said. “I also liked doing the pollinators. And the tiger, I really liked that. I have a couple of favorites.”
Said Miles, “I liked painting the canvases.”
You can learn more at the family’s Facebook page, Who Is Your Friend?
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
