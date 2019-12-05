In a move that will rankle some residents and please others, City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to drop the screening requirement for trash and recycling bins in Burnsville neighborhoods.
Bins stored outside in single- and two-family neighborhoods will no longer have to be fully screened from view from the road and adjacent properties. They will no longer have to be hidden behind fences, shrubs or trees.
But they won’t become neighborhood eyesores, council members believe. Storage of bins won’t be allowed in front of houses and garages.
The council approved an ordinance change requiring that outdoor bins be kept within 5 feet of the house or garage and behind the front of the building facing the street.
The bins won’t be invisible but won’t be prominent when kept “around the corner,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
Council Member Cara Schulz raised the issue of trash screening, and council members agreed in October they wanted to drop the requirement.
Citizen opinions collected through the city website showed a majority in favor of keeping screening. There were 77 comments for keeping it and 63 comments against.
About a dozen residents at Tuesday’s meeting wanted to keep it.
“Our neighborhood, 99 percent of everybody puts them in the garage,” said Ronald Kraemer, 3001 Chandler Court. Raccoons can get at bins kept outside and spread trash around the neighborhood, said Chandler, whose home overlooks the Minnesota River valley.
A staff survey of rules in 10 metro suburbs shows that Burnsville is one of three that required screening, though most require they be kept from prominent view.
Staff originally recommended an ordinance change with the 5-foot requirement that would have allowed bins in front of a garage or accessory structure. The Planning Commission, on a 3-2 vote Nov. 25, recommended the additional wording keeping them behind the front walls of homes and garages.
“We’re just trying to get a compromise here,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Failure to screen trash and recycling bins in single-family neighborhoods is Burnsville’s most frequent code violation and most frequent subject of property complaints, according to city staff.
Screening has been a problem for some residents because of lot shapes, fence locations or snow piles in the winter. City code inspectors have spent a lot of time working with residents on their situations and making judgment calls in response to complaints on whether a bin is fully screened as required, Schulz said
Kealey noted that the city allows unscreened recreational vehicles next to houses, but, as with the new rules on trash bins, doesn’t allow them to protrude in front of the building.
